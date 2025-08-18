UBCCR: Strengthening India–Romania Trade Relations Through Strategic Collaboration

New Delhi 2025– The Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce from Romania in India (UBCCR) is taking significant steps to advance India–Romania trade relations and foster cross-border investments. Acting as a trusted bilateral chamber of commerce UBCCR provides a robust platform for entrepreneurs, government bodies and industry leaders to build long-term business collaborations.

UBCCR's mission is to serve as a strategic bridge between India and Romania enabling businesses to explore new market opportunities across key sectors including agriculture, food & beverages, IT & software, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles, construction and tourism. By creating strong partnerships the chamber helps companies expand their reach, access new supply chains and build sustainable growth models.

"India and Romania are natural partners in trade and investment. UBCCR is dedicated to connecting businesses, building trust and ensuring both nations maximize their economic potential," said Ms. Shieva Munjal (President)

Key Focus Areas of UBCCR

Promoting bilateral investments through trade fairs, expos and business delegations

Enhancing SME and startup engagement for global market access

Encouraging technology and innovation exchange between Indian and Romanian enterprises

Expanding cooperation in sustainable sectors such as energy, healthcare and education

UBCCR also organizes high-level forums such as the India–Romania Business Summit where leading companies, policymakers and investors explore bilateral opportunities and strengthen diplomatic and business ties.

About UBCCR

The Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce from Romania in India (UBCCR) is a professional trade body committed to enhancing India–Romania economic cooperation. Through advocacy, networking and trade promotion UBCCR empowers businesses to thrive in both countries.

Media Contact,

Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce from Romania in India (UBCCR)



Email: office@ubccrindia.com



Phone: +91 98109 18134