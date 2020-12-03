Thursday, December 3, 2020

Trump Won: Stop the Steal by Democrat Big City Corruption

Election Integrity Is Critical to our USA Republic.

Overwhelming legal evidence is presented by loyal Americans who signed affidavits of witnessing Election Fraud at massive levels.

Active, Coordinated Fact Suppression by Media and Big Tech continues.

Gaslighting by Oligarchs must not be ignored and condoned.

Witnesses to a murder and other crimes are heard at trials, and testimony is considered in legal courts to determine guilt or innocence.

The attempted "murder" of America's Freedom to vote and fairly choose our own Leaders and Representatives is now on trial.

The evidence MUST be heard by the United States Supreme Court.

Growing up in Chicago, I witnessed the corrupt Democrat machine there doing evil.

It is finally time to put a stop to the now Pandemic of Election Fraud in big cities dominated by corrupt Democrat bosses who crave power, but fail to help and safeguard the residents of their cities.

Trump keeps his Promises.

Democrats Lie to the people, election after election.

Stop The Steal!

Below is an often Censored Speech by The President - This long presentation by President Trump includes Convincing Evidence of Massive Election Fraud.

Although actively suppressed, additional evidence is available with internet search.