Truist CEO Goes From The Bottom To The Top

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, September 18th, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show aired Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Truist Financial Corporation, Kelly King. King is the leader on many boards, including the Bank Policy Institute (BPI) and the National Leadership Advisory Council for High Point University.

King grew up on a farm where he and his family lived in a home without indoor plumbing. With his strong work ethic, he put himself through East Carolina University and on through graduate school at Rutgers University.

King started his banking career at an entry level position and worked his way up the corporate ladder - all the way up to CEO, and is one of the most respected banking executives in America.

Kelly King's powerful interview with Dr. Willie Jolley is now available on his Wealthy Ways Podcast. During the interview, King shares his success story and top three leadership tips.

The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways Podcast is available on C Suite Radio, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.





