Trink’s wisdoms and insights illuminate and transcend the limitations of the human mind and bring about enrichment to seniors

Steven Mana Trink, in alliance with the University of Hawaii's Osher Life Long Leaning Institute, which offers a program of non-credit, college-level courses, workshops, lectures, events, and other activities to encourage older individuals to engage their minds, enrich their lives, and serve the community, is presenting a 10 session course this coming spring semester titled "Conversations in Consciousness".

The aim of the program is to provide an inspirational roadmap for older individuals that will help guide them to discover and embrace the essence of their true identity and the embodiment of the love that is found in "Oneness".

Trinks' on-line Zoom class is based on his newly published book by Balboa Press, Navigating The Winds Of Change; A Spiritual Guide To Embracing A Loving Life. This empowering course is designed for those who are seeking to illuminate and transcend the limitations of the human mind. The teachings, wisdoms and insights gleaned from Mana's life challenges and experiences paves the way and opens the door for seniors to embrace a new level of perception, compassion, fulfilment and love for themselves and humanity.

In this inspiring course Steven Mana Trink will also be disclosing the Cosmic Laws of the Universe,how it orchestrates the "Symphony of Life," and the part humanity plays on the stage of this grand theater of miracles. Both the course and his book change our awareness to the quest for spiritual growth and guide us to celebrating a more loving and fulfilling life, one founded in love.

About the Author:

Steven Mana Trink a visionary in the field of personal transformation was inspired by the groundbreaking discoveries of Bruce Lipton Ph.D., a leading authority on how perception influences genetic expression. Mana is a master hypnotherapist, epigenetic therapist, educator, published author, abstract artist, natural mentor and spiritual teacher. His 27 years of heartfelt devotion, centered on vibrational medicine, healing and joyous living inspires people to embrace a higher consciousness that is founded in love. He appears along with Deepak Chopra, Barbara Marx Hubbard, Michael Beckwith, Master Zhi Gang Sha, Barbara De Angelis and Jean Houston in Sharon Stones' transformative and inspiring documentary "The Cure," a worldwide journey into healing the mind, body and planet.