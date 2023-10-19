Thursday, October 19, 2023

Treat Kids to Brain Candy This Halloween



Feed kids' minds instead of their cavities

SAN JOSE, California, Oct. 17, 2023 – This Halloween, Books for Treats will mark 22 years of delighting children with gently read books instead of candy. The brainchild of Rebecca Morgan of San Jose, Books for Treats is encouraging people to swap traditional Halloween sweets for something every family loves—books!

Average Halloween Haul—250 pieces of candy

Back when kids just trick-or-treated on their block, they usually bagged a few dozen candy pieces. According to the US Department of Agriculture, the average trick-or-treater now consumes nearly three cups of sugar and 1.5 cups of fat, eating over 3000 calories on Halloween night alone. The total number of candies collected can top 250 pieces, 3 pounds of sugar, and 9000 calories. This not only wreaks havoc with kids' energy levels and digestive systems, it can contribute to cavities, obesity, and diabetes," says Morgan.

Shifting to Brain Candy to Excite Minds

Morgan started Books for Treats in 2001 to inspire others to "feed kids' minds, not their cavities. Give brain candy." In 1995, she began offering books from her doorstep. Scouring local library book sales meant she was able to purchase gently read children's books for what she would have spent on candy. Trick-or-treaters chose from the dozens of books that she had carefully sorted by grade level, even putting younger kids' books at eye level on lower tables.

Gifting 10,000 books annually to San Jose trick-or-treaters

Since Halloween 2001, Books for Treats has given up to 10,000 books a year to San Jose's trick-or-treaters. This simple idea has spread from San Jose to communities across the US and Canada. Tax-deductible donations to the non-profit Books for Treats are used to buy books, spread the word and assist more communities in starting their own events.

-more-





Worried about eggs or toilet paper?

Is this movement stealing the fun from the holiday? "Not at all. Kids love books. Since they get to choose their book from the age-appropriate box, they are excited to have a treat that lasts much longer than a few seconds." A commonly heard comment from the kids and parents is, "We made sure to come to the book-lady's house."

Kids love books

Seven-year-old Alana said that she preferred books to candy. "A book lasts a long time and candy is gone in a bite! And I can sit on my daddy's lap and read the book over and over with him."

"I offered books this Halloween, said one participant. "Two children were so excited they left their sacks of candy at the door and took off with the books—they had to come back later and retrieve their candy."

Getting involved

Go to BooksForTreats.org to download a free kit with instructions on setting up Books for Treats for residents and communities.

About Books for Treats

Books for Treats (501c3) encourages individuals and communities to give gently read children's books at Halloween. Their motto is "Feed kids' minds, not their cavities. Give brain candy." With increasing childhood diabetes and obesity, it's a fun and healthy way to treat kids this holiday.





Communities and individuals across North America are hosting Books for Treats events. The Books for Treats website, www.BooksforTreats.org, has free downloadable kits to help everyone interested to set up their own event.