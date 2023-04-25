Speaker
Transform Your Life: 6-Week Masterclass on Healing The Wanting - A Pathway to Wholeness With Nancy Boyd
Are you ready to take control of your life and find true fulfillment? Our 6-week masterclass on Healing The Wanting is the perfect opportunity to learn intentional living, self-regulation, self-management, resilience, becoming whole, soul mastery, and simple living. Join us today and transform your life in just six weeks!  

You're invited to transform everythingthat's holding you back, when you use our proven processes during this Masterclass For Wholeness.  Register now

Bright Wings, Inc. is an empowerment resource company located in Eugene, OR..   For more information about products and services, click here.
