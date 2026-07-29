Trades Are Hiring. This New Book Tells Displaced Workers How to Get In.

New York, NY—A licensed psychologist is releasing the third book in a four-book series built to help American workers navigate the most disruptive economic shift of their lifetimes, this time pointing them toward one of the few career paths that AI cannot touch: the skilled trades.

THE TRADES ARE HIRING. ARE YOU READY? is available beginning July 29th in ebook, paperback, and audiobook on Amazon, and additional booksellers worldwide. It follows Book One, You Just Lost Your Job. You Are Not Broken., and Book Two, The Skills That Cannot Be Fired, are both already available. Book Four, Your Second Act, is scheduled to follow.

A SHORTAGE THAT ISN'T SLOWING DOWN

The United States is facing the most severe skilled trades shortage in its modern history. The average age of a skilled tradesperson in America is now over 44, and the construction industry alone needs to attract more than half a million new workers every year just to keep pace with current demand, according to figures from the Associated Builders and Contractors cited in the book.

At the same time, solar photovoltaic installer positions are projected to grow 22 percent and wind turbine technician positions 44 percent through 2032, per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. None of these growth careers requires a four-year degree.

"The workers who need this most were told for thirty years that this kind of work was beneath them," said the author. "That was always a lie. Right now it is also bad math. The trades cannot be automated, cannot be shipped overseas, and cannot find enough people to do the work. This book tells the truth about what that means for someone starting over."

BUILT ON A PROVEN PSYCHOLOGICAL FRAMEWORK

The book is built on cognitive reframing, a technique rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy that replaces an inaccurate, damaging interpretation of a situation with a more accurate one. Every chapter is engineered to dismantle the cultural message that blue-collar work is a fallback and replace it with current data: skilled trades workers are among the most economically secure people in the new economy.

WHAT'S INSIDE

?A detailed breakdown of six high-demand trades, electrician, plumber, HVAC technician, welder, solar installer, and carpenter, with real wages at the apprentice, journeyman, and master level.

?Direct answers to the questions that stop people before they start: Am I too old? Do I have a record? Am I strong enough?

?A step-by-step guide to apprenticeships, union and non-union paths, trade school, and financial assistance most people never hear about

?Practical guidance on the first year on the job, from navigating job site culture to building a professional reputation from zero

?A look at where a trade career can lead, from journeyman wages to running your own contracting business

WRITTEN FOR TWO READERS

The primary reader is an adult between 30 and 55 who has lost a job to automation, AI, or a shrinking industry and is weighing a trade career for the first time. The secondary reader is the partner, parent, or friend who may be the one to put the book in their hands. Research cited in the series shows women's workforce participation dropped sharply in late 2025, and many of the men who need this guidance most will not seek it out on their own.

THE FOUR-BOOK SERIES

?Book One: You Just Lost Your Job. You Are Not Broken. (available now)

?Book Two: The Skills That Cannot Be Fired. (available now)

?Book Three: The Trades Are Hiring. Are You Ready? (July 29, 2026)

?Book Four: Your Second Act. (forthcoming)

GET THE BOOK. SHARE THE SERIES.

THE TRADES ARE HIRING. ARE YOU READY? is available on Amazon beginning July 29th. If you know someone who lost a job to automation or AI and is wondering what comes next, put this book in their hands.

Search "Fired by the Future" on Amazon or your preferred bookseller