Top of Mind Thursday - October 7, 2021: Ready for the Rebound

I spent the last three days in a virtual conference for SAC, the Society for the Advancement of Consulting.

This was the second year this annual event was held virtually, because of the pandemic. The bad news: We still couldn't gather together in one place. The good news: We were able to gather virtually with colleagues from at least seven countries around the world and listen to an outstanding array of speakers.

Last year, we talked about how to thrive amidst the ambiguity around us. This year, the focus was on clarity: The rebound is here and we need to be positioned to help our clients take advantage of the new environment.

That doesn't mean everything will be smooth sailing. We heard speakers tell us that there is no new normal, that the Great Resignation and supply chain woes are impacting businesses across many industries, and how our relationship to risk impacts everything we do--personally and professionally.

We also heard about the opportunities to develop ourselves and our consulting practices, while helping our clients thrive.

We're at an inflection point in many ways. It's up to us to decide what direction we take from here. Do we rebound and score or sit on the sidelines and watch others score big?

Subscribe to this newsletter.