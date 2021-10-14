Top of Mind Thursday - October 14, 2021 - Unclear on the Concept

You'd think living in Silicon Valley it would be simple to get high speed internet connectivity.

You'd be wrong. Three times in the last three weeks Comcast has cut service for my entire neighborhood for hours at a time. No notice. No way to reach a live human being to understand what the issue was or when it would be resolved.

I've worked remotely for years, but in the age of COVID, it's not just me who needs the internet to work, it's just about everyone. When the net goes down, our productivity stops dead in its tracks.

Yesterday, I was finally able to communicate with a live person via chat (phone support was not available). They suggested I log on to their website to check system status, which was of absolutely no help. Then they told me that I should be sure to take advantage of Comcast's Xfinity Rewards program: " ...members enjoy a special mix of perks, experiences, product benefits, and so much more. It's free to join and easy to use. "

Huh? Will this get my internet up and running any sooner? The only reward I want is your service to work as advertised. Period.

Too often, we try to placate customers with some feature or benefit we've cooked up for them...but they're too busy being frustrated with a much bigger problem with our main service and couldn't care less about some "perk" we throw at them.

The net is back today, which allows me to look for a different provider. It won't be AT&T: The service they sold me yesterday is not what the installer was able to deliver today. But that's another story...

