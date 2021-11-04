Top of Mind Thursday - November 4, 2021: Supply Chain Scapegoat

Prices rising? Empty store shelves? Not enough new cars? Holiday deliveries delayed? Blame the supply chain--everyone else is.

We've been told shipments are delayed due to disruptions in the supply chain because of the pandemic. Factories aren't able to have enough production--which impacts the supply chain. There aren't enough people to unload container ships, drive trucks, or work in "essential jobs." All of these disrupt the supply chain.

While it's true that there have been disruptions in how goods get from manufacturing through distribution to the consumer, it doesn't make sense to blame this on the supply chain itself. The real question is why is the supply chain disrupted?

We've turned cause and effect upside down: the disruption is the effect, not the cause. Eighteen months ago, the cause was sickness, death , and lockdowns caused by COVID. Now in addition to the fear of illness, we see people leaving their jobs because of low wages, frustration with poor working conditions, and stressful working environments.

Here's the problem: You can't change a situation by focusing on the effect. Instead of complaining about the result, we need to determine the root cause then take steps to fix those issues.

Much more effective than just blaming a scapegoat.

