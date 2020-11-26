Top of Mind Thursday November 26, 2020: A Different Kind of Holiday

Today is Thanksgiving in the US--a holiday where we give thanks for the many blessings we have in our lives.

Normally, this is a time of feasting with family, watching football games and parades, and preparing for big shopping events tomorrow, Black Friday. But this year, Thanksgiving--like everything else in our lives--is different due to COVID-19.

Travel is problematic--because of the spread of the virus. Large get-togethers are highly discouraged--because of the virus. Football games and the Macy's parade are dramatically different this year--because of the virus. Black Friday sales are happening across a much longer time period--because of the virus. Many people have lost jobs and can barely feed their families--because of the virus. And many families are facing the holiday after losing loved ones--because of the virus.

There's no doubt this is a difficult time for everyone around the world. But it's also a time to offer gratitude for the good things around us:

People and organizations are stepping up to help those in need. Working from home has allowed many of us to rethink how we organize our lives and to refocus on what really matters. Many businesses have changed their focus to adapt to the new environment--whether it's outdoor and takeout dining, curbside pickup and delivery, offering more virtual offerings, or creating a brand new market in designer masks and PPE. We've all learned how to be proficient in using Zoom, and numerous vaccines appear on the horizon for early next year.

This year, Thanksgiving is not so much a time of celebration as it is of reflection and gratitude for all we have. Sometimes it take a major disruption to appreciate what we have in our lives, and to teach us what's really important. Let's take time today to be grateful for all we have now and all we have to look forward to in a brighter future ahead.