Top of Mind Thursday - November 18, 2021 Whose Ad Was That Anyway?

No one wants to see another boring ad.

We are inundated with thousands of messages a day--most of which aren't worth our conscious attention. So it makes sense that businesses and brands would try to create memorable spots that burn their images into our brains.

The insurance industry, in particular, has taken this to heart. We have the GEICO gecko, Flo from Progressive, Jake from State Farm, and now the Liberty Mutual LiMu emu.

How effective are these? Well, we do remember them and talk about them. Jake is even in his second lifetime for State Farm.

But now we have an entity called Meta. Meta is the new parent company for Facebook and its assorted businesses. It's short for the Metaverse, which is the latest virtual reality/computer-generated environment being pushed by the company formerly known as Facebook.

Meta has a new set of ads featuring animated jungle animals chanting Meta in the background. I've seen them a number of times now and I still can't figure out what the message is, what action (if any) I should take after seeing them...and, most importantly. whose ad was that anyway--Meta, who?

Entertaining the audience is fine, but successful branding and marketing builds awareness, consideration, purchase, and preference. It also creates champions who evangelize your product or service to others.

But to do that, I first need to remember who you are and what you're offering. That's a metaprinciple to remember--no what what multiverse you're occupying.

