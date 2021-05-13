Top of Mind Thursday, May 13, 2021: Approaching Normalcy

The last several weeks have seen the tide turn in the battle against COVID-19.

H ospitalization and deaths are down dramatically due to aggressive vaccination efforts. Rules about mask wearing and restrictions on public gatherings, businesses, and schools are relaxing. Friends and families are gathering in larger and larger groups.

I write this sitting near a pool at a hotel in Palm Springs, CA. Except for the social distancing, extra sanitation, and some limits on amenities, things seem almost normal.

Except it's not. It's not just COVID that is different. Here's what's gone on in just the last couple of weeks:

The hack of a major pipeline on the East Coast has caused major panic and created unnecessary gasoline shortages (and we thought hoarding toilet paper was bad!).





Tensions in the Middle East are escalating to near-war with hundreds of bombs lobbed into Israel by Palestinians and retaliatory action by the Israelis in Gaza.





The GOP ousted Liz Cheney, their House conference chair, because she refused to toe the party line and pledge allegiance to the former president-- but instead continued to raise concerns the party didn't want aired.





There were at least 49 mass shootings in the US in the last 30 days. Racially motivated attacks on Asian Americans, African Americans and other people of color continue to grow unabated throughout the country.

The problem is it's too easy for these things to become part of the ordinary fabric of our lives. The initial shock fades and we accept these happenings as part of the new normal--and that's troubling.

There's no question last year was anything but normal. We have the chance to build a new type of normal now. The question is whether we will use this opportunity to proactively build a better world--or let a new set of unacceptable circumstances become the norm instead.

The choice is up to us.

