Top of Mind Thursday March 5, 2020: Wait a Minute--Things Will Change

Thursday, March 05, 2020

The interminably long US election process is finally picking up speed through the primary season.

Last week, there were still 7 Democractic presidential contenders. As of this morning, it's down to a two-man race (and yes, they are both white men).

As of last week, the official position was that the COVID-19 situation was well under control in the US. This week, new infections are appearing in more and more states, many companies are encouraging employees to work at home, and health officials are discouraging large public gatherings in a number of locations.

How do things change so quickly? We live in a world that is more connected than ever before. Both information and illness spread at a rapidly increasing rate. New inputs force key players to reevaluate situations and change course appropriately.

As a result, we live in an environment of ambiguity and uncertainty. To keep up, we need to be on alert for new information and adjust plans accordingly--whether it's business operations or personal lifestyle.

There's no need to panic, but there's also no room for complacency either.

Don't like this situation? Wait a minute. It will change.

Subscribe to this newsletter.





Contact me to find out how you can get heard above the noise. Check out our marketing leadership podcasts and the video trailer for my book, Marketing Above the Noise: Achieve Strategic Advantage with Marketing that Matters.

Buy now