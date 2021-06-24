Top of Mind Thursday : June 24: Absolutely. Positively. Not

Back in 1979, Fedex (then called Federal Express) released an ad campaign that told us to count on their service to get packages to us overnight: Absolutely. Positively.

For decades, we counted on Fedex to get priority items where they wanted to be. And Fedex delivered--when we expected them to. Absolutely. Positive.

Fast forward to 2021. Yes, the volume of packages grew dramatically during the pandemic, but one would expect a company whose entire business is based on delivery to figure out how to address this new market opportunity. But through April, the on-time delivery record for Fedex was only 87%, vs. 95% for UPS.

We ordered a package two weeks ago that was supposed to arrive in 2 days. When it didn't show up, we pulled up the tracking number and tried to find the package. Over the next week, we saw Processing, Out for Delivery, then Pending--but still no package. Today, the sender notified us the package had been returned to them, without ever getting to us.

The worst part is the shipper was only a few miles from us. Had we known this would happen, we could have driven there and picked this up ourselves two weeks ago.

A 13% failure rate is too high for a company that considers themselves an essential service. It's definitely not acceptable for someone who built their entire brand around on-time delivery. The pandemic is no excuse. If UPS could figure this out, why not Fedex?

Here's the problem: When you make an ongoing brand promise to customers, they expect you to follow through--especially when you've been at this for more than 40 years and it's the keystone of your business.

Make sure you are delivering on the promises you make to customers. All the time. Absolutely. Positively.

