Top of Mind Thursday : June 10, 2021 - Meeting Expectations

As we emerge from pandemic limitations, people are beginning to gravitate to seeing each other in person.

Breakfasts, lunches, dinners, coffee--we now have the chance to see family, friends, and colleagues in the flesh for the first time in over a year. If we're vaccinated, we can gather in groups--almost like the old days.

But what's interesting is that in some cases, people don't want to go back to the old way of doing things--and it's not from fear of catching the virus. In-person meetings involve planning, dressing up (including pants and shoes!), and travel time--not to mention more calories from all those meals.

After more than a year of avoiding all of this, some of us actually like no commute, no dress-up, no drama events, and that's not likely to change any time soon.

We've watched how people and organizations adapted to being totally virtual, because they had no choice. The next step is to adapt to hybrid situations where some people choose to show up in person, and others use technology to attend from a distance.

Navigating the new landscape will be more complicated and more challenging than operating entirely in the virtual world. The question is how well will we do to manage meeting expectations.

