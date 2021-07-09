Top of Mind Thursday : July 8 - Can we get a little help here?

A funny thing happened on the way to the supposed post-pandemic Armageddon...

The economy rebounded. Not evenly across the board, but in leaps and bounds in many areas--including some that were not expected to bounce back so quickly, such as travel.

In spite of the higher than normal unemployment rate, companies everywhere are saying they can't find enough people to staff their restaurants or storefronts or warehouses or offices. Many lower-wage entry-level jobs are going unfilled.

Some businesses appear to be managing quite well while others struggle. What's the difference? Those businesses who are treating their people well--in terms of compensation, working conditions, and benefits--are more likely to be fully staffed.

But there's another element. People want to be proud of their workplace. They want to feel a connection to the mission of the organization. They want to feel like their efforts are appreciated, that they are empowered to help customers, and that they can make even a small difference in people's lives.

Maybe that's why in an environment where as many as 1 in 4 employees are actively looking for new jobs, the retention rate for people who staff the Genius Bar is nearly 90%.

Time for employers to understand they help themselves when they take good care of the help.

