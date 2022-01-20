Top of Mind Thursday - January 20, 2022: What if He Was Still Alive?

Monday was MLK Day in the US--honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King.

It's been nearly 54 years since Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis. Since then, there has been movement forward and back on civil rights. Voting rights acts passed--followed by restrictive voting laws in many states. American electing a Black president--followed by one who was blatantly racist.

King told us not to judge a man by the color of his skin--yet that still happens on an ongoing basis. He told us the time is always right to do what's right, and darkness can't drive out darkness: only light can do that.

I wonder what MLK would have to say about the current state of things if he were still alive. What commentary would he have about our polarized world--a place where people fight over mask mandates and refuse to be vaccinated against a disease that has already killed over 5 million people globally? Would he chastise us for forgetting what he saw as the path forward to justice and equality?

Maybe he'd just repeat what he already told us:

"We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools."

"If we are to have peace on earth, our loyalties must become ecumenical rather than sectional. Our loyalties must transcend our race, our tribe, our class, and our nation; and this means we must develop a world perspective."

It seems that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

