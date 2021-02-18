Top of Mind Thursday, February 18, 2021: Baby, It's Cold Inside

This week, the rest of the country watched in horror at the situation unfolding throughout Texas.

Extreme weather conditions resulted not only in unusual amounts of snowfall, but exceedingly cold temperatures--close to zero degrees Fahrenheit---which nearly brought down the entire state electrical grid. Pipes froze and burst, families were forced to burn furniture to stay warm or sleep in their cars, critical emergency equipment stopped working, and those that went to shelters risked exposure to COVID in group settings.

Other parts of the Midwest suffered through this weather front as well, but in places like Illinois or Minnesota, these conditions are somewhat expected and the local areas are better prepared. There was nearly a week's notice that this storm would hit Texas--but that didn't seem to make a difference in terms of preparation.

There will be plenty of blame to go around once the skies clear and the weather warms. But the more important question is whether there will be behavior change moving forward. The issue is not whether or not to believe in climate change--but how to deal with extreme weather situations as they occur.

On a similar subject, once COVID is controlled, will we take appropriate actions to prevent and prepare for the next global health crisis? What will it take for us to sit up and pay attention?

Those who think it isn't necessary to prepare for these type of events face a cold, hard reality sooner rather than later. Ice cold, in fact.

