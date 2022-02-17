Speaker
Top of Mind Thursday - February 17, 2022: Space Invaders
Thursday, February 17, 2022

 
Over 150,000 Russians troops now sit on the border of Ukraine. Will Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine and take control of this sovereign nation? Is this just bluster and maneuvering? Is this a serious global threat or is the entire crisis overblown?
 
None of us know what Putin's plan will be. Maybe he intends to do what he did in Crimea not that long ago. Or, perhaps he won't cross the border into Ukraine, but will decide to de-escalate the situation.
 
Whatever path is taken, we need to understand that in many ways the invasion has already begun. Even if not a single soldier enters Ukraine, Putin has succeeded in diverting global attention to this situation. Western nations are sending envoys to Russia to determine next steps. Germany, which gets most of its natural gas from Russia, has been struggling with how to respond. NATO appears more strongly aligned now than it has been for decades.
 
That's because perception is as important as reality. People (and the stock market!) react to what they think may happen, rather than the happening itself. We've seen this throughout the last two years of the pandemic, and in the deep polarization in the US over the last decade.
 
What external factors are invading your mind space? We can't control the external things that happen around us, but we can be aware there are space invaders onboard. En garde!
 
 
 
