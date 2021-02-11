Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Top of Mind Thursday, February 11, 2021: Cat Got Your Face?
Text
Top of Mind Thursday, February 11, 2021: Cat Got Your Face?
From:
Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc. Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc.
San Francisco, CA
Thursday, February 11, 2021

 
Top of Mind Thursday memo from leverage2market.com
 
Yesterday, the hottest thing on the Internet was a video of a lawyer appearing in a Zoom-based court hearing...as a cat.
 
Leverage2Market logo
 
Evidently, someone in his family had added a cat filter to his Zoom profile and the poor man couldn't figure out how to get rid of it in real time. Zoom filters are designed to move with the image of the person, so whenever he moved his head, the cat head moved with him.
 
It was very funny, and brought a whole new meaning to the idea of online cat videos. The judge in the case appeared amused as well. But I suspect there'd be a different reaction if this turned into a regular occurrence.
 
We only have one chance to make a first impression. In today's virtual environment, the tools available to us are limited to start. Video sessions are 2D. We're limited as to what we see on the screen, and in many meetings like this one, there are multiple parties participating--making it even harder to project the right image.
 
That's why it's even more important to control everything you can. Dress appropriately. Have an uncluttered space behind you (or use a background that looks professional). Keep meetings as concise as possible. Use visual aids and screen sharing to help communicate your key points.
 
And make sure no one's turned on any cat filters, doggone it.
 
Subscribe to this newsletter.
 
 
Contact me to find out how you can get heard above the noise--even in a crisis situation.
 
 
  
Marketing Above the Noise by Linda J. Popky
Check out our  marketing leadership podcasts and  the video trailer for my book, Marketing Above the Noise: Achieve Strategic Advantage with Marketing that Matters.  
 
 
 
 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Linda Popky
Title: President
Group: Leverage2Market Associates
Dateline: Redwood Shores, CA United States
Direct Phone: 650 281-4854
Jump To Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc. Jump To Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc.
Contact Click to Contact