Top of Mind Thursday - February 10, 2022: It's Just Not Fair
Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc. Linda Popky - Leverage2Market Associates, Inc.
San Francisco, CA
Thursday, February 10, 2022

 
There's a lot of talk about fairness these days: It's not fair that we still have to wear masks or get vaccinated. It's not fair that we have to work longer hours or do additional tasks because of labor shortages. It's not fair that our Amazon packages aren't showing up overnight the way they should.
 
Let me fill you in on a secret: Life is not fair.
 
Stuff happens--much of which is out of our control. Take COVID, for example. It's not fair that nearly a million Americans have already died. At the current death rate, that number will double in a year or so. A lot of the things people are complaining about are directly or indirectly related to the pandemic.
 
It's also not fair that the people we know and love get chronic diseases that require ongoing treatment, or that might necessitate uncomfortable treatments--like chemo or radiation. And it's certainly not fair when people die before their time--regardless of the reason.
 
We can choose to either whine and complain or deal with the situation at hand as best as possible.
 
But there are also things that aren't fair that we can do something about.
 
Brian Flores, formerly one of only 3 Black head coaches in the NFL, is suing the league for racial discrimination. He says the Rooney Rule, which says diverse candidates must be interviewed for coaching jobs, is a sham. The positions he applied for were already filled when these check-off interviews happened.
 
Flores is putting his career in jeopardy. It's possible no one may ever hire him again because of this lawsuit. But he saw something that was systematically unfair and decided to take action on behalf of others as well as himself. He felt this was the best way to deal with the situation.
 
We need to pick and choose our battles carefully. Anything else is just simply unfair.
 
 
 
 
