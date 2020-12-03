Top of Mind Thursday December 3, 2020: The Home Stretch

Hard to believe we're in December. Last time most of us looked around, it was March. Then the whole world went off the rails.

December brings us to the end of a long, strange, unpredictable year. Nothing is as it should be this time of year: Family gatherings are cancelled, postponed, or downsized. Travel plans are rethought. Even the traditional Black Friday sales are different this year.

Nine months into this pandemic, the overwhelming sentiment appears to be fatigue. We're all tired of dealing with this virus. We've had more than enough of all the illness, death, and economic disruption. We're all longing for a time when we can go back to business as usual, sit-down dinners inside restaurants, live sporting events and entertainment, and mask-free close-up socializing.

But as much as we're ready to be done with this virus, the virus isn't done with us. As predicted, COVID-19 cases are spiking, ICUs are overflowing, and indoor winter gatherings are likely to exasperate the situation.

It's been a long, difficult nine months--not just for those who have lost loved ones, but for those who've lost their jobs and their way of life, too. There's hope on the horizon. Vaccines will become available in the new year. A new administration will take a different approach to managing the pandemic. We just have to stay the course for a while longer.

A runner doesn't slow down as they pass third on their way to home plate. A receiver doesn't stop running when they get close to the goal line. A race horse doesn't slow from a gallop to a trot with the finish line in sight.

Everyone around us is just as tired of the pandemic as we are. Let's work to keep our energy and empathy up as we power through the home stretch to a better 2021.