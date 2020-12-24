Top of Mind Thursday December 24, 2020: Holiday Reflections

The holiday spirit is different this year.

We can't gather in groups. We can't travel to visit loved ones. We can't host get-togethers of any kind.

That's not all that's different this year. We're in month 9 of COVID-19 based restrictions. We've all mastered Zoom and learned what can (and can't) be online. We've switched our dining out to takeout and delivery, our shopping to online, and our groceries to curbside pickup.

All of that pales in comparison to the stark reality of 326,000 people dead from this pandemic and 18.5 million infected--just in the US alone. Many of those who are infected never really missed a beat; thousands are still suffering the effects of long-haul COVID complications. That's not to mention the millions who are displaced and trying to make ends meet through all of this.

Plus there's the spectacle in Washington: An election where the losing candidate still has not conceded 7 weeks later, and is instead scrambling to find any possible way to remain in office.

Yet, in spite of that, there's reason to be optimistic. A COVID vaccine is here and being distributed in mass quantities. A new president will be sworn in on January 20th. And in spite of all the 2020 craziness, we've survived and we will move on.

We've also seen the dedication and self-sacrifice of health care professionals, the ongoing support of millions of essential workers, and acts of kindness towards those who are struggling with the aftermath of this pandemic.

This holiday season, I wish you all health, happiness, prosperity, and peace. May we hold on to the moments of kindness and humanity, as we put the trauma of this year behind us.