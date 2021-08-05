Top of Mind Thursday : August 5, 2021- Know When to Fold 'Em

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is under siege.

Last December, a number of women came forward with claims of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The state attorney general launched an independent investigation and the legislature began impeachment proceedings.

On Tuesday, the attorney general announced the report findings, which found the charges to be substantiated. She called for the governor's resignation, as have other leading Democrats, including President Biden, both US senators from New York, the governors of PA, NJ, Connecticut, and RI, and the leader of the NY state Democratic Party.

While Cuomo continues to defend himself, his arguments are weak. Right now, it looks like he has the choice to resign or be forcibly removed from office. There are enough votes in the state legislature to impeach him.

Not all harassment allegations are taken this seriously. But just like it was impossible to watch the tape of George Floyd's killing without questioning the actions of the police officers involved, looking at the evidence here is overwhelming. The investigation was thorough, and it appears to be non-partisan.

Cuomo's long-time MO has been to bully people into doing what he wanted. Many former staffers talk of an ongoing culture of intimidation. Managing through fear does not create loyalty or encourage staffers to stand up for the boss when his misdeeds are exposed.

Just as importantly, this investigation sends a clear message: If you're engaging in this behavior, it's time to go. To quote Kenny Rogers, in The Gambler, you've got to know when to hold 'em, how when to fold 'em, how when to walk away, and know when to run.

Governor Cuomo--leave now. This is one gamble you've lost big time.

Subscribe to this newsletter.