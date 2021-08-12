Top of Mind Thursday : August 12, 2021- Will the Postman Still Knock Twice?

The US Postal Service used to pride itself on delivering the mail anywhere, anytime, under any condition.

Those were the good old days. Over the last several years, postal service has continued to degrade. Yes, there is less paper mail being distributed, but there are plenty of packages--witness how UPS and Fedex are struggling to meet demand.

Instead of looking for ways to introduce more products and services that would be attractive in this day and age, the USPS has made the decision to take its existing services and make them slower and less attractive.

Huh?

Can you imagine your dentist telling you they've slowed down the cleaning process, so it will now take 4 hours instead of 20 minutes? What if your oil change took two days instead of an hour? How about if Dominos pizza delivered sometime the next day instead of in 30 minutes or less?

There is no precedent I can think of for an organization making their existing services worse and coming out better for it.

What can the USPS do instead? How about looking for new opportunities to use their existing resources: hundreds of thousands of employees who know their local neighborhoods, plus one of the largest real estate portfolios in the nation.

The possibilities are amazing. But not if the people who run the USPS continue to knock their heads against the wall.

Subscribe to this newsletter.