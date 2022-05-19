Top Ten Myths Being Reported About The Hamburger Origin Story

From: Christopher Carosa Rochester , NY Thursday, May 19, 2022



Author of "Hamburger Dreams" - the true story behind the origin of the hamburger. Just in Time for National Hamburger Day, Saturday, May 28th Fake News You Can Do Something About: The Top Ten Myths Being Reported On The Hamburger Origin Story Many media outlets rely on restaurant critics and culinary experts to share their "knowledge" of the origin of the hamburger. These are the myths they most often repeat: Myth #10: The hamburger was invented at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis. Texas won't like to hear this one. Myth #9: The 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis catapulted the hamburger to popularity. But did you know what carnival delight was invented specifically for the 1904 World's Fair? Myth #8: The hamburger was invented in New Haven, Connecticut at Louis' Lunch in 1900. Yalies no doubt will have a beef when they hear this. Myth #7: Hamburgers always were associated with buns. No, it wasn't pita, but you're close. Myth #6: Hamburgers were invented in Hamburg, Germany. Also known as the "How Ray Kroc's publicity stunt backfired but ended up working anyway." Myth #5: Hamburgers were invented in medieval Eurasia. Barbarians might have been at the gate, but they left their grills at home. Myth #4: Hamburgers are just Hamburg Steaks on a bun. Spoiler alert: Hamburg Steaks aren't from Hamburg, either. Myth #3: Hamburgers were always called "hamburgers." Diner menus don't tell lies. And it has nothing to do with pigs and "ham." Myth #2: The cheeseburger was invented in Southern California in the 1920s. The true story of National Cheeseburger Day (September 18th). Myth #1: Hamburgers were "invented." They were sold. And maybe it does have something to do with pigs (but still not ham). Why not talk to a hamburger history expert when you want to know about the true story behind the origin of the hamburger? Would like him to tell this story to your audience? Call Chris Carosa at (585) 733-4553 or email him at ccarosa@ChrisCarosa.com to arrange an interview. Connect with Christopher Carosa:

