Top Markets For Medicare Supplement Insurance Reported

The nation's 10 top markets for Medicare Supplement insurance was reported by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Medicare supplement coverage is definitely far more popular in certain areas," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. "There are likely different reasons including population density and income status as well as the lack of attractive Medicare Advantage plans."

Illinois recorded four of the top-10 metro areas for Medicare Supplement in-force policies. Florida had two of the 10 according to the data reported by the association based on information shared by CSG Actuarial.

Some 14 million Americans currently have Medicare Supplement insurance coverage, also commonly referred to as Medigap insurance. "These policies are particularly popular among those who want the option to see any physician or use any healthcare facility that accepts Medicare," Slome explains.

