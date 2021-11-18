Top 3 HomeCare Issues for 2023 Strategic Planning

HME, Home Care, Physician Group, Hospitals, Health Systems Leaders Can Still Avoid Bust in 2023. Management, Patient Engagement and Bottomline Profitability

November 18, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Strategic enterprise risk management (ERM) expert and speaker Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor® follows up his prior article How to Evaluate & Improve Your 2023 Patient Outcomes in his latest article for HomeCare Magazine titled Avoiding A Bust in 2023. https://www.homecaremag.com/october-2021/avoiding-bust-2023

Next Steps Process Overview – Avoiding the Bust

This article focuses on three key points that will help agency owners tackle the top areas of concern for the 2023 target;

The suggested procedures and policies you need to have in place and in practice by year-end 2023; Where you stand on those objectives today; and How you can you create options now—plus which of the three areas of concern you should primarily focus on to get as close to those 2023 targets as possible.

Organizations and functional areas which should consider applying this process include hospitals, health systems, home care, physician groups, health plans and managed care organizations:

Chief Medical Officers

Chief Quality Officers

Chief Risk Officers

Chief Nursing Officers

Chief Clinical Integration Officers

Chief Care Coordination Officers

Chief Information Officers

Chief Medical Information Officers

Chief Innovation Officers

Chief Technology Officers

Chief Digital Officers

VPs/Directors of: Care Coordination and Transitions Population Health Risk Management/Operations Clinical Integration Medical Directors Quality Performance & Improvement Bundled Payments Case Management Contracting Innovation Managed Care Purchasing Strategy Accountable care Remote Patient Monitoring Telehealth/mHealth Innovation Admissions Readmissions Continuum of Care Disease Management Utilization Management Patient Safety



Take Your Medicine

Your organization really can have the right answers for the soon to be 2023 timeframe if you take advantage of limited time rather than procrastinating.

