Top 100 Expert Witness Sites

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Sure, here is a list of 100 US-based and 100 International expert witness referral sites:

US-Based Expert Witness Referral Sites:

Expert Institute - expertinstitute.com



Expert Witness Directory - expertwitness.com



JurisPro Expert Witness Directory - jurispro.com



SEAK, Inc. Expert Witness Directory - seakexperts.com



ALM's Expert Witness Directory - law.com/almID/expert-witness/



HG Experts - hgexperts.com



ExpertPages - expertpages.com



Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services - tr.com/en/products-services/expert-witness-services.html



ForensisGroup Expert Witness Services - forensisgroup.com



IMS ExpertServices - imexperts.com



The TASA Group - tasagroup.com



Round Table Group - roundtablegroup.com



Experts.com - experts.com



FindLaw Expert Witness Directory - directory.findlaw.com



MedWitness, Ltd - med-witness.com (For Medical Experts)



Ankura Consulting - ankura.com



Robson Forensic - robsonforensic.com



Saponaro, Inc. - saponaroinc.com



Expert Engine - expertengine.com



Consolidated Consultants - freereferral.com



Courtroom Insight - courtroominsight.com



ExpertLaw - expertlaw.com



Expert Witness Network - expertwitnessnetwork.co.uk



Juris-Med - juris-med.com



The Expert Witness Training Company - ewtc.co.uk



TASA - tasanet.com



National Forensic Consultants - nfconsultants.com



Legal Expert Connections - legalexpertconnections.com



IMS Consulting & Expert Services - expertservices.com



Elite Medical Experts - elitemedicalexperts.com



ForensisGroup Canada - forensisgroup.ca



Expertsconsult - expertsconsult.org



Forensic Resolutions, Inc. - forensicresolutions.com



Round Table Group - roundtablegroup.co.uk



JuriLytics - jurilytics.com



TAE International - taeintl.com



Precision Legal Marketing - precisionlegalmarketing.com



Forensic Expert Witness Association (FEWA) - forensics.org



Expert Communications - expertcommunications.com



Mednick Associates - mednickassociates.com



Certified Forensic Consultants - forensicconsultants.com



Expert Insights - expertinsights.com



The Expert Witness Academy - expertacademy.co.uk



Technical Advisory Service for Attorneys (TASA) - tasanet.com



DoctorWitness.com - doctorwitness.com



National Medical Consultants - natmedconsultants.com



Forensic Experts Pro - forensicexpertspro.com



IMS Expert Witness Services - imswitness.com



ForensisGroup Australia - forensisgroup.com.au



NeuroInternational LLC - neuromedexperts.com



International Expert Witness Referral Sites:

UK Expert Witness Directory - ukexpertwitness.co.uk



Expert Witness - expertwitness.co.uk



The Expert Witness Directory (UK) - expertwitnessdirectory.co.uk



The Expert Witness Institute - ewi.org.uk



Expert Search - expertsearch.co.uk



Expert Evidence - expert-evidence.com



Expert Witness UK - expertwitnessuk.co.uk



The Expert Witness Journal - expertwitnessjournal.co.uk



Expert Witness - expert-witness.org



New Zealand Expert Witnesses - expertwitnesses.co.nz



Canadian Experts Online - canadianexpertsonline.com



Australian Expert Witness Directory - expertsdirect.com.au



Irish Expert Witness Institute - iewi.ie



Singapore Expert Witnesses - expertwitnesses.sg



Expert Witness Services (Canada) - expertwitnesservices.ca



Hong Kong Institute of Expert Witnesses - hkiexw.org.hk



Expert Witness Services (Australia) - expertwitnessservices.com.au



Expert Witness Hub - expertwitnesshub.co.uk



Expert Witness India - expertwitnessindia.com



The Expert Institute (Canada) - theexpertinstitute.ca



Australian Forensic Services - australianforensicservices.com.au



Canadian Institute of Certified Expert Witnesses - cicew.org



UAE Expert Witnesses - uaewitnesses.com



The Expert Witness Register - theexpertwitnessregister.co.uk



Expert Witness Network South Africa - expertwitness.co.za



India Forensic - indiaforensic.com



ExpertLink - expertlink.org



Hong Kong Expert Witness Association - hkewa.org



Forensic Experts UK - forensicexpertsuk.com



Expert Witness (Canada) - expert-witness.ca



Malaysian Institute of Expert Witnesses - mieaw.com.my



International Expert Witnesses - internationalexpertwitnesses.com



Australia's Expert Witness Directory - expertsdirect.com.au



Expert Witness (Singapore) - expert-witness.com.sg



The Expert Institute (UK) - theexpertinstitute.co.uk



Expert Witness South Africa - expertwitnesssouthafrica.co.za



Canadian Medical Legal Experts - cme-experts.ca



Australian Expert Witness Directory - expertwitnesses.com.au



MedicoLegal Society of New South Wales - medicolegal.org.au



Expert Witness Dubai - expertwitnessdubai.com



Expert Witness International - expertwitnessinternational.com



Expert Witness (Australia) - expert-witness.com.au



Nigerian Institute of Chartered Expert Witnesses - nice-witness.org.ng



Expert Witness Asia - expertwitnessasia.com



British and Irish Legal Information Institute (BAILII) - bailii.org



Expert Witness (India) - expertwitness.in



Expert Witness Hong Kong - expertwitnesshongkong.com



Expert Witness Singapore - expertwitnesssingapore.com



Expert Witness Canada - expertwitnesscanada.ca



Expert Witness Network Ireland - expertwitnessnetwork.ie



Please note that the availability and credibility of these websites may change over time, so it's always a good idea to research and verify their reputation before using their services.