Tony Jimenez, CEO of MicroTech, to Speak at USHCC Event on the Rise of Hispanic Business Leaders

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Tony Jimenez, the Founder, President, and CEO of MicroTech, will be a featured speaker at an upcoming event hosted by The Latino Coalition (TLC) as part of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) Conference. The event, titled "Game Changers: The Rise of Hispanic Business Leaders," is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 6th, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM at the Loews Kansas City Hotel.

The brunch event will celebrate the significant contributions and achievements of Hispanic entrepreneurs and executives in today's evolving business landscape. Jimenez will participate in Session 1: Game Changers in Business: Insights from Visionary CEOs, moderated by TLC Board Chair, Jeanette Hernandez Prenger. This session will provide attendees with unique perspectives on leadership, corporate responsibility, and the future of business.

"We are thrilled to have Tony Jimenez join us for this pivotal event," said CiCi Rojas, President of The Latino Coalition. "His experience and insights as a leader in the Hispanic business community will offer valuable guidance to all attendees."

Jimenez, known for his leadership and innovation at MicroTech, will share his unique journey, the challenges he has overcome, and the strategies that have driven his company's success. His participation underscores the importance of adaptability, diversity, and visionary thinking in achieving success in today's fast-paced business environment.

"Fueled by a profound passion to uplift and inspire, I am thrilled to share my journey and insights as a Hispanic business leader and serial entrepreneur. I firmly believe that by sharing our collective wisdom, we can ignite the spark of innovation and success in others," said MicroTech CEO Tony Jimenez.

The event agenda will also include in-depth discussions on the evolution of the Spanish language and the impact of the Latino vote in the 2024 election, providing a comprehensive view of the current and future influence of Hispanic leaders in various sectors.