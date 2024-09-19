Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Tony Jimenez, CEO of MicroTech, to Speak at USHCC Event on the Rise of Hispanic Business Leaders
Text
Tony Jimenez, CEO of MicroTech, to Speak at USHCC Event on the Rise of Hispanic Business Leaders
From:
MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US
Delray Beach, FL
Thursday, September 19, 2024

 

Tony Jimenez, the Founder, President, and CEO of MicroTech, will be a featured speaker at an upcoming event hosted by The Latino Coalition (TLC) as part of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) Conference. The event, titled "Game Changers: The Rise of Hispanic Business Leaders," is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 6th, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM at the Loews Kansas City Hotel.

The brunch event will celebrate the significant contributions and achievements of Hispanic entrepreneurs and executives in today's evolving business landscape. Jimenez will participate in Session 1: Game Changers in Business: Insights from Visionary CEOs, moderated by TLC Board Chair, Jeanette Hernandez Prenger. This session will provide attendees with unique perspectives on leadership, corporate responsibility, and the future of business.

"We are thrilled to have Tony Jimenez join us for this pivotal event," said CiCi Rojas, President of The Latino Coalition. "His experience and insights as a leader in the Hispanic business community will offer valuable guidance to all attendees."

Jimenez, known for his leadership and innovation at MicroTech, will share his unique journey, the challenges he has overcome, and the strategies that have driven his company's success. His participation underscores the importance of adaptability, diversity, and visionary thinking in achieving success in today's fast-paced business environment.

"Fueled by a profound passion to uplift and inspire, I am thrilled to share my journey and insights as a Hispanic business leader and serial entrepreneur. I firmly believe that by sharing our collective wisdom, we can ignite the spark of innovation and success in others," said MicroTech CEO Tony Jimenez.

The event agenda will also include in-depth discussions on the evolution of the Spanish language and the impact of the Latino vote in the 2024 election, providing a comprehensive view of the current and future influence of Hispanic leaders in various sectors.

About MicroTech:

MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech’s outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story.  Regularly described as the “hottest Hispanic business in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business. Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 20243 certified, and is also CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Jennifer Berman
Title: Director, Executive Operations
Group: MicroTech
Dateline: Vienna, VA United States
Direct Phone: 703-637-3235
Main Phone: 703-891-1073
Jump To MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US Jump To MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US
Contact Click to Contact