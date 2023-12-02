Speaker
Tontines ? Maybe a story idea.
The Tontine Cafe & Exchange The Tontine Cafe & Exchange
Richmond, VA
Saturday, December 2, 2023

 

A tontine (/'t?nta?n, -i?n, ?t?n'ti?n/) is an investment linked to a living person which provides an income for as long as that person is alive. Such schemes originated as plans for governments to raise capital in the 17th century and became relatively widespread in the 18th and 19th centuries.

 
You probably know their bad rap from movies like The Wrong Box.
Full movie here:  https://youtu.be/_PprS91tvx0
 
Tonine as defined at Wikipedia:  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tontine#:~:text=A%20tontine%20(%2F%CB%88t%C9%92,the%2018th%20and%2019th%20centuries.
 
.
The acknowledged expert is at Moshe A. Milevsky, at York University
 
In this video he gives the best explanation: https://youtu.be/tDmMgniqV_c
 
He has a new book out -- How to Build a Modern Tontine: Algorithms, Scripts and Tips (Future of Business and Finance) 1st ed. 2022 Edition
 
The other expert is Dean McClelland who has a tech/fin start up at: www.Tontine.com
 
Here's a video interview with him:  https://youtu.be/gf8kWvK30aw
 
Here's his Linkedin profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deanmcclelland/
 
His email is:   prosper@tontinetrust.com
 
His phone number is:  +44 844 202 2565 
 
Just last week he and I exchanged emails and he says he has lots of people wanting to buy in, but just does not have all the technical parts working yet.
 
..and yes, I've got a dog in this fight.
 
See my twitter account at: https://twitter.com/TheTontineCafe
 
...and an ExpertClick press room at:  https://www.expertclick.com/19-5402  with news releases.
 
Questions -- My cell phone is (202) 864-9420
 
Name: Mitchell Davis
Group: The Tontine Cafe & Exchange
Direct Phone: 202-333-5000
