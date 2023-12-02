Tontines ? Maybe a story idea.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

A tontine (/'t?nta?n, -i?n, ?t?n'ti?n/) is an investment linked to a living person which provides an income for as long as that person is alive. Such schemes originated as plans for governments to raise capital in the 17th century and became relatively widespread in the 18th and 19th centuries.

You probably know their bad rap from movies like The Wrong Box.

Tonine as defined at Wikipedia:

The acknowledged expert is at Moshe A. Milevsky, at York University

In this video he gives the best explanation: https://youtu.be/tDmMgniqV_c

He has a new book out -- How to Build a Modern Tontine: Algorithms, Scripts and Tips (Future of Business and Finance) 1st ed. 2022 Edition

Dean McClelland who has a tech/fin start up at: www.Tontine.com The other expert is

Here's a video interview with him: https://youtu.be/gf8kWvK30aw

Here's his Linkedin profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deanmcclelland/

His phone number is: +44 844 202 2565

Just last week he and I exchanged emails and he says he has lots of people wanting to buy in, but just does not have all the technical parts working yet.

..and yes, I've got a dog in this fight.

See my twitter account at: https://twitter.com/TheTontineCafe

...and an ExpertClick press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5402 with news releases.

Questions -- My cell phone is (202) 864-9420