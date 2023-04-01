Tontineopoly offered by Money Mentor Toys

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Introducing Tontineopoly, a light-hearted and educational board game from Money Mentor Toys! This engaging game is designed to teach financial literacy, cooperation, and strategy to children and adults alike while incorporating the historical concept of a tontine.

Objective: To be the last player standing and claim the Tontineopoly fund.

Game Components:

Tontineopoly game board, featuring a mix of investment, insurance, and lottery spaces.

Game tokens representing each player.

Play money in various denominations.

Investment cards, representing different financial instruments.

Chance and Community Chest cards, with various events and opportunities.

Dice.

Rules:

Each player selects a token and starts with a predetermined amount of play money.

Players take turns rolling the dice and moving their tokens around the board.

When a player lands on an investment space, they can choose to invest their play money in the depicted financial instrument (e.g., stocks, bonds, real estate) by paying the bank and receiving an investment card.

Players who land on insurance spaces can purchase insurance policies to protect their investments or to provide financial benefits in case of specific events (e.g., theft, natural disasters, or market crashes).

Lottery spaces offer players the opportunity to buy lottery tickets for a chance to win a jackpot or other prizes.

Chance and Community Chest cards provide players with random opportunities, rewards, or penalties.

Players who land on another player's investment must pay rent to that player, according to the investment's value.

Each round, players receive dividend payouts based on their investments. As players go bankrupt, their investments and money are redistributed among the remaining players.

The game continues until only one player remains, who becomes the winner and claims the Tontineopoly fund.

Tontineopoly is designed to be both entertaining and educational. It encourages players to think strategically, manage their investments wisely, and adapt to changing game conditions. Please note that this game is meant for educational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always consult with a financial advisor before making real-life investment decisions.

