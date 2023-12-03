Tontine -- clear definitionn -- Freemasons’ Tontine of 1775

From: The Tontine Cafe & Exchange Richmond , VA Sunday, December 3, 2023

Abstract



A tontine is an annuity contingent on the survival of a nominated life. The



relationship between the issuer of, and investors and nominees in, a tontine allows



for consideration of investment decisions made by a defined group, including an



evaluation of attitudes to risk, alongside an enquiry into the monitoring of identities,



and communications, within that group. Tontines were used by the British



government and were adopted in the later eighteenth century by non-state entities to



finance buildings and infrastructure. English freemasons used a tontine in 1775 to



finance the building of the first Freemasons' Hall in London. The survival of records



for this tontine until its maturity in 1862 has facilitated this innovative examination



of investors and their decisions over its life. Tontine investors were drawn from the



property-owning, commercial and professional classes, largely male but with a



significant part played by widows and spinsters. Investment in a tontine could be a



rational choice rather than a gamble and there was a consistent pattern of investment



to benefit both the individual investor and extended family. Contemporary concern



about fraud required the issuer to monitor the identities of investors who, in turn, had



to find ways of asserting their legal personality to justify claims. Identification and



communication drew on investors' self-interest, newspaper advertising and amenable



third-party witnesses. This dissertation provides the first comprehensive study of the



motivations for, and dynamics of, a non-state tontine from creation to conclusion and



from the multiple perspectives of its initiator, investors and beneficiaries

