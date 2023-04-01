Tontine Party offered by Money Mentor Toys

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Introducing Tontine Party, a light-hearted and engaging party game that incorporates elements of the historical tontine concept. This game is designed to provide entertainment and foster camaraderie among friends while playfully introducing aspects of financial literacy and strategy.

Objective: Participate in various challenges and mini-games to earn points and outlast your fellow players, becoming the ultimate Tontine Party winner.

Game Components:

Tontine Party game cards, featuring a mix of challenge, trivia, and mini-game cards.

Point tokens, representing each player's accumulated points.

Tontine Party timer.

Additional game props and materials as needed for various challenges and mini-games.

Rules:

Players gather in a comfortable space, ready to engage in Tontine Party challenges and mini-games.

Each player starts with a predetermined number of point tokens.

One player is chosen as the Tontine Party Master and is responsible for managing the game and keeping track of time.

The Tontine Party Master draws a card from the deck, revealing a challenge, trivia question, or mini-game.

Players take turns participating in the challenges, answering trivia questions, or competing in mini-games. The Tontine Party Master reads the card and provides any necessary instructions or guidance.

Players who successfully complete challenges, answer trivia questions correctly, or win mini-games are awarded point tokens. In some cases, players may also lose point tokens based on their performance.

The game continues in a series of rounds, with the Tontine Party Master drawing new cards and overseeing the challenges and mini-games.

Players can choose to form alliances, trade point tokens, or collaborate on certain challenges or mini-games, fostering cooperation and strategy.

The game ends when a predetermined time limit is reached, or when only one player has point tokens remaining. The player with the most point tokens at the end of the game is declared the Tontine Party winner.

Tontine Party is an entertaining and social game that introduces players to the historical concept of a tontine in a playful manner. It encourages friendly competition, strategic thinking, and cooperation. Please note that this game is meant for recreational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always consult with a financial advisor before making real-life investment decisions.