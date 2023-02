From: Tom Nardone - Dignity Lifts - Toilet Lifts Detriot , MI Wednesday, February 8, 2023



This stadium looks like a toilet bowl The Super Bowl is a great time to have guests over, but Super Bowl Parties tend to last a long time. Your guests will probably need to use the toilet. Your elders may have some unique requirements that you are not aware of. Here are some tips to get your bathroom ready. A trash can with a liner and a lid is a great idea. Elders may need to change a liner, let them do it discreetly. Leave spare rolls of TP in a visible spot. Position a plunger and brush in the bathroom. Make sure everything is safe for people with balance issues. Tighten down any wobbly seats. Elders might grab a nearby object to stand up. Be sure towel rods are either sturdy enough or there is some alternative. Be sure you have soap and clean towels handy. Enjoy the game! Tom Nardone is the President and Founder of Dignity Lifts

His company helps people "Stand up, for themselves"

He can be reached for comments and conversations

tom@priveco.com

248-457-6876

DignityLifts.com