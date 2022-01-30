Today a LA Bloody Sunday Remembrance and Worldwide Gratitude for Art, Rigorous Agape, and setting a moral compass

Cultural Engagement, Music, Dance, Language Arts, Theater and so much more!!

A Bloody Sunday Remembrance and Worldwide Gratitude for Art, Rigorous Agape, and setting a moral compass

There is a remarkable show today live at the Wren Theater in Hollywood at 2pm, Sunday, January 30th.

The address is 742 Vine Street, just north of Melrose. This is a Celtic Arts Center Event complete with live music and honoring the Irish Culture, History, Literary and Civil Rights contributions through time, during the 1916 Revolution through the Trouble Times to today. The content will reflect both remembering the fallen and the ongoing and evolving context of choosing peace, loving the unlovable, and finding redemption, reaching for tolerance, and building a unified hopeful and sustainable future out of transparency, courage, and love.

(Street parking available, bring your vaccination card, wear a mask and come early as seating is limited and we want the audience and the actors to be able to focus on the memorial at hand- we are following the local mandates required.)







Producer and Director: Larry Malley

Performers and Musicians are drawn from the community at large and the members of the Celtic Arts Center in NOHO.

Admission is $15.00 at the door, and $10.00 for members of the Celtic Arts Center. This is an Actors Equity Theater with capacity of 40 seats.

The Celtic Arts Center / An Claidheamh Soluis is a member supported



non-profit organization and is also partially funded by grants from LA County Arts Commission, the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, and the California Arts Council.

This historic and artful recreation is educational and an offering in honor of the fallen as well as the continuing contributions on both sides to look towards a brighter future whether in the Americas, round the world, or on the Emerald Isle.

Thank you.



*Gaelic Classes resuming.

Find us, join us, or find out about Programs at the CAC (Celtic Arts Center) housed in the historic Mayflower Club in North Hollywood or providing language classes on Zoom:

Celtic Arts Center is a nonprofit created in 1985 and continuing at the Mayflower Club and online or out in the community:

An Claidheamh Soluis / The Celtic Arts Center - Welcome!

Some of our long term donor-sponsors:

Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles (culturela.org)

LA County Department of Arts and Culture (lacountyarts.org)

Home Page - California Arts Council

