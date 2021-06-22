To Whom It May Or May Not Concern — Re: Smear Campaigns

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

...thoughts on BLM vs. KKK...

when they both can sit down over a cup of coffee first thing in the morning... and/or, have a decent conversation about how someone can train their dog to be as dumb as they're five vs. the equality factor of what other people can or cannot do...

...seems to me whomever and/or whatever controls the energy flux of the planet may and/or may not... be in charge...

However... whomever and/or whatever created the earth, sun, moon and/or stars... and is hiding in all of us... may or may not be -- perhaps, be even more psychotic than we fail to truly admit...

Sometimes, it really does not matter... and/or, sadly that may or may not be what's really the matter... what's going on... and/or, maybe yes and/or no... high talk and rumors... pillow talk... something to do... and/or, a fabulous waste of time... but... but... maybe it's a distraction... designed to be so...

So, in other news...

First off my presentation online is towards the ill nature of humanity vs. what's possible with humanity. It seems many of the topics in this niche can be done with and without the technology. Like we could have already been on Mars years ago. One example is Tesla inventions. Kind of like some peoples Expertise you want to share but, Society is not ready for them.

When Archimedes got slain by a Roman soldier. It set humanity back 2000 years of living like Star Trek. And, so it seems with and without the technology… we could have already been on Mars years ago.

Secondly, not sure what the other interrsts of "ladies" have to do with being super careful. Seems to me some ladies I've met use energy channeling to get what they want from me. Kind of like that one scene in game of thrones… where that king had sex with that witch… but, she tricked him into doing what his people wanted him to do… not what he wanted to do…

Self-presentation…

Not sure what this means. Most of my excitement exists due to learning about Tantra... and/or, topics of this nature...

1). Tantra can bring world peace (JMHO)…

2). I feel like a Don Juan who can fall in LoVe ?? with just about anybody who wants to follow along with my teachers' teachings…

— Two ladies I've met… I've offered my opportunity too. Realize, jealousy may or may not want to be solved. And, one of thees ladies likes the issues of jealousy. I offered the other another opportunity. But, she said it sounded exhausting. And, almost seemed to be offended. But, I didn't even get to get into negotiations based on how life is right now. She had no idea what I was about to offer her. So I still haven't told her.

— Another lady, I asked to marry me in the first 10 minutes of meeting her. But, she said she didn't know. So, I explained what I was into. And, told her how to contact me. Nothing.

— Another lady, based on presentation of me meeting her. I offered her three things that are very doable with and with without the technology because of where we are right now in society. She turned down all three. But, gives the appearance like she wants a different style of Tantra. But, not my teachers'. Plus, she can do what I offer all by herself… I guess based on our talks. Then, I told she was doing Faulty Advertising. And, she denied it. But, her actions vs. dialogue speaks more intelligently than her verbal expressions with me. (How lame is that… hahaha ??)

— I almost called up a tv show after I heard a woman express to the reporter… "…gosh I wish I could sit around and have orgasms all day… but I have to work… I'm busy…" then, laughed.

— Another lady says she's scared of me learning Tantra. And, says that's a good thing. But, she practices tai chi and yoga. And, was my neighbor at one point.

3). It seems my teachers style of Tantra can help anyone anywhere anytime at any stage in life…

4). All we do on this planet is sex, drugs and rock'n roll; eat, poop, sleep, sex; food, shelter, water, make LoVe ??, take care of the kids; everything else is bells and whistles and a whole lot of other stuff and/or a fabulous waste of time…

5). Spectraphilia is looking more promising, satisfying, and/or the best possible option based on society right now. Note the examples above vs. Anton LaVey's Satanic Witchcraft vs. Thunderhawks The Spiral Dance — a rebirth of the Goddess religion. Seems to me in research on the aforementioned books, topics and/or examples… some people settle on things in life… and, that's okay… I'm not interested in that… settling… I'm into what's possible. Many of these people settle for what they been taught. And/Or, refuse to go beyond that. Nor, want to change their mindset. And/Or, refuse to understand the simple fact… they tell men one thing… women another… then, they get together… and, the stuff hits the fan. So you bring up things that are possible with and without the technology. And, she sat there and dropped her head. Didn't even acknowledge the fact of my questions. While other Women in their 20's are discovering over 25 different kinds of orgasms… and, there are over at one pointe… over 30 different discoveries about what they're vijajay can do… ?.?.? Hello ?.?.? Did you know that? Someone is lying somewhere…

6). "C'est La Vie" ?.?.? Hahaha ??

9). Hint! Hint! Wink! Wink! Grin! Grin! Watch some Harry Potter… that's just a movie… a movie… hahaha ??

I'm just me. The greatest of me, is yet to be. I personally guarantee. I believe that for everyone. But, that's just me.