Tips to Improve Your Life

By Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond

It is possible to have better days when you understand how the energy of the universe works. Have you thought about changing yourself to improve what appears each day? The ego mind produces fear messages and the heart has positive ones. Some days seem impossible to endure. Some days seem wonderful.

The only way out of it is to change your focus from the ego to your heart, by releasing those negative messages. When you substitute positive for inner negative talking, life changes. Most of us are taught to fear death, pain, and other challenges. Yet, to a Zen master, all are great blessings. They offer the message as an opportunity to replace the thoughts to being grateful, forgiving, and having compassion.

Our true practice is to come to view suffering as a mental exercise. They guide us to let go of the ego mind, which would like us to be in pain, inadequacy, guilt, shame, attacking or peaceless, self –justification, or self-reproach. When we move our focus to our hearts, we realize the unity of all that is.

Tesla said if you want to understand the universe it is about energy, vibration, and frequency. Edgar Cayce the great psychic of the Twentieth Century said that, all lowest form of electrical vibration is the basis of life and For without passing through each and every stage of development, there is not the correct vibration to become one with the Creator. He also stated that, only when they become spiritual are they only positive.

The negative are all false associations and not real. The Supreme Being of love is within us all. Only through awareness and living in alignment with our Soul can we claim this power. It is PURE LOVE.

If we allow our inner voice. of the ego to be at cause, its sting is worse than a sword. Alternatively, let us focus on remaining in unwavering stillness. Do not react, but move instead into that state that dissolves into the pureness of our being, which is Love. Tune into the breath. Move into the mind of silent presence. This vital life force or equanimity is what you are. It cannot be lost. Heartfelt remembering guides one to be true to oneself.

You either project the ego-based feelings of low vibrations or choose to move into higher vibrations that characterize love such as kindness, patience, caring, gratitude, or forgiveness. Because thoughts are things and have their effect upon individuals, especially those that become overly sensitive to outside influences. They become just as physical as sticking a pin in the hand. This pain is passed on to others. Through transforming your inner self into being positive instead of negative, projects out to others and then what you see, hear, experience returns to you. They mirror back you what you projected. People are a mirror to you.

Your experience is telling you what you need to change in you. When I was able to identify each of my fears and lack of trust in people because of my past, I replaced them with love and grace. I changed from being a very shy, withdrawn, and afraid little gift inside to becoming myself. When I turned that into realizing the all people are friends I have not yet met. I found my shyness disappeared over time, and today I am able to reach out to others, and enjoy having new friends. What goes around comes around.

The following suggestions help to turn my life into a new adventure of being in the party instead of the wallflower. These tips remind me how to respond in life instead of react from my fear, guilt, shame, and other lower vibrations that are not the real me.

1. Make peace with our past so it will not disturb your present.



2. What other people think of you is none of your business.



3. Time heals almost everything, give it time.



4. Only you are in charge of your happiness.



5. Do not compare your life to others; their path is different from their experiences.



6. Do not judge others as they came with their own set of life experiences to resolve.



7. Move from your ego/brain into your heart to find the answers. They will come to you when you least expect them.



8. Smile, you are only responsible for your reactions to life.

The process described in "Paradigm Busters" is very effective to do an inner house cleaning which brings great results. We learn to live in the now and release the past fears, resentments, and immature conduct. Living in the "Now" is reality. When I am in the moment it is a gift and that is why it is called The Present.

There is an additional way to move into being present in your life and to no longer carry the baggage of the past. When you send prayers to the person, that is upsetting you, and then the energy shifts as you are projecting out what you want for yourself. Your feelings will change about the situation or person. A way to do this is praying 4 short thoughts to the other person on a daily basis for two weeks. It is called The Ho'oponopono Prayer. It releases the past baggage to enjoy being in reality.

Ho'oponopono Prayer



I am sorry.



Please forgive me.



Thank you.



I love you.

