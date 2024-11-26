Three Inducted into Million Dollar Consulting Hall of Fame

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Alan Weiss

401/884-42353

Alan@summitconsulting.com

Three Named to Million Dollar Consulting® Hall of Fame

Three outstanding consultants from diverse disciplines and two countries have been inducted into the Million Dollar Consulting® Hall of Fame, by Alan Weiss, PhD, the globally-acclaimed "consultant's consultant." Criteria for membership in this elite group are:

• Serving as an exemplar to others in the profession.

• Manifesting the highest levels of integrity, ethics, and accountability.

• Achieving significant annual revenue and profit improvement.

• Contributing intellectual capital to the consulting profession.

• Engaging in continuing, challenging, personal and professional development.

• Taking prudent risk and demonstrating resilience.

The inductees and an excerpt of their citations are:

Liza Amlani is the Principal and Co-Founder of Retail Strategy Group. The firm works with market-leading retailers and brands, helping them improve profitability and organizational effectiveness. Columbia/Mountain Hardware, Under Armour, Lands' End and many others turn to Liza for advice, especially in turbulent times. In addition to being a trusted executive advisor, Liza is an accomplished speaker with engagements across the world.

She is a recognized authority in the retail industry and is frequently interviewed by Bloomberg, Reuters, Chain Store Age, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Sourcing Journal and Footwear News. Further, she has been recognized by Rethink Retail as a Top Retail Expert for four consecutive years and the National Retail Federation has just named her a top Retail Voice for NRF 2025. (www.retailstrategygroup.com)

Amy Franko is the Founder & CEO of Amy Franko Associates. Successful mid-market organizations hire Amy to increase sales growth and build high-performing sales teams. She helps them accomplish their goals through sales strategy, advisory, and skill development programs. Based in the US, she works across multiple industries, including professional services, manufacturing, and technology. Her book, The Modern Seller, is an Amazon best seller and she is recognized by LinkedIn as a Top Sales Voice. (www.amyfranko.com)

Amy Segami is a business consultant, professional speaker, and president of Segami, Inc., a consulting firm focused on solving complex challenges related to innovation. Her clients include dozens of A-listers, professionals, scientists, and business leaders from various industries and organizations, such as Fermilab of the US Department of Energy, Dow Chemical Company, and Meeting Professionals International.







Trained as a scientist, she is a life member of Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Honor Society. With an advanced degree in Mechanical Engineering from Illinois Tech, she has worked on projects for NASA and international companies. BBC, NPR, and Chicago Crain's Business have featured stories about her unique approach to arts and science. She received numerous recognitions for her innovative leadership work. https://www.amysegami.com)

The announcement was made on AlansForums.com, where Dr. Weiss noted to his global audience, "These people are readily acknowledged by their world-class peers to be wonderful inductees. I'm proud to be associated with all of them." The award inscription included the notation of "…the distinction of being regarded by peers as one of the world leaders in consulting, as evidenced by empirical accomplishments in client results, professional contributions, and intellectual property."

More details can be found on the Summit Consulting Group, Inc. web site at: https://alanweiss.com/growth-experiences/million-dollar-consulting-hall-of-fame/

