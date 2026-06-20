This Father's Day, the Most Important Gift May Be a Conversation About Long-Term Care

Men are living longer and healthier than past generations — but that longevity raises the risk of needing long-term care.

Men face unique caregiving risks — and most families haven't talked about aging and the consequences of long-term care.

Father's Day is typically about neckties, golf outings, and grilled dinners. This year, long-term care planning specialist Matt McCann is urging families to use the occasion for something more lasting: an honest conversation about what happens if Dad needs care.

"We spend Father's Day celebrating our dads, but we rarely stop to ask the harder question — who takes care of him if he can't take care of himself," said Matt McCann, CLTC, one of the nation's leading experts on long-term care planning. "For a lot of families, that conversation never happens until there's already a crisis."

Why Men Face a Different Risk

Men generally have shorter life expectancies than women, which means they often need long-term care while still married, frequently to a wife who is around the same age. That timing creates a caregiving problem most families haven't considered.

However, men are enjoying greater longevity due to better healthcare and lifestyles. A 2025 study by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that 56% of women and 46% of men will need long-term care in their lifetimes.

"An older wife caring for her husband is often trying to do something physically demanding at a point in her own life when her strength, mobility, and stamina are declining too," McCann said.

"Lifting, transferring, bathing — the physical demands of caregiving are hard enough for a younger, healthy person. For an aging spouse, it can be overwhelming, and it often leads to the caregiver's own health breaking down." — Matt McCann, CLTC.

When a spouse can't manage alone, adult children frequently step in — and daughters, statistically, do most of that work. Research on family caregiving consistently shows that daughters and daughters-in-law take on the majority of hands-on care for aging parents. But many fathers are deeply uncomfortable with that arrangement.

"Most dads do not want their daughter giving them a bath or helping them on the toilet," McCann said. "It's not about love — it's about dignity.

Fathers want to protect their children from that role, even when their daughter would do it without hesitation. That discomfort is real, and it's a big reason men avoid planning. They'd rather not think about it than picture themselves needing that kind of help from their daughter."

A Father's Day Checklist

McCann suggests families use the holiday as a low-pressure opportunity to observe and ask questions, rather than waiting for a medical emergency to force the conversation. Adult children visiting for Father's Day can look for early signs that an older father may be starting to struggle:

Is he still managing daily tasks independently — cooking, cleaning, paying bills, driving?

Has he slowed down noticeably, or seems more fatigued than in past visits?

Are there signs of difficulty with bathing, dressing, or grooming?

Has his home become harder to maintain, with clutter, spoiled food, or unopened mail piling up?

Has he had any recent falls, near-falls, or new balance issues?

Is he still managing his medications correctly?

Does he have a Long-Term Care Insurance policy — and if so, do the adult children know it exists and where the paperwork is kept?

"These are simple things to notice over when you visit," McCann said.

"You're not diagnosing anything. You're just paying attention. And if you notice two or three of these signs, it's time to have a real conversation, not in a year, but now." — Matt McCann, CLTC.

The Planning Window Closes Fast

For fathers who are still younger and healthy, McCann said Father's Day is also a good moment to check whether a long-term care plan — including if an LTC policy is already in place. According to LTC News research, most people who purchase LTC Insurance do so between the ages of 47 and 67, while they are healthy enough to qualify, and premiums are very affordable. Once a health event occurs, that option disappears.

"You cannot buy Long-Term Care Insurance after you need long-term care," McCann said. "If Dad is still healthy, this is exactly the right time to find out if he has a plan — and if he doesn't, to help him understand what his options are before that window closes."

The ideal time to purchase LTC Insurance is as you put together your comprehensive retirement plan well before you retire. McCann adds that, insurance or not, discussing long-term care is an important conversation to have, and you don't need a holiday to do so.

For fathers who already need help, or families trying to understand what care actually costs and where to find it, McCann recommends LTC News, which offers free resources at www.ltcnews.com, including the LTC News Caregiver Directory, the LTC News Cost of Long-Term Care Services Calculator, and the LTC News Long-Term Care Insurance Learning Center.

While online resources are helpful, if you want to fully understand your options, speaking with an experienced Long-Term Care Insurance specialist, like himself, will help ensure you get accurate, personalized information.

"The best Father's Day gift isn't always a gift you can wrap," McCann said.

"Sometimes it's making sure your dad knows you're paying attention, and that you're ready to help him have the conversation, on his terms, before a crisis takes that choice away." — Matt McCann, CLTC.

If your dad has an LTC policy and needs extended care now, get free help in processing the insurance claim — File a Long-Term Care Insurance Claim.

About Matt McCann, CLTC

Matt McCann, CLTC, has spent nearly 30 years helping families prepare for the financial and emotional realities of aging. As one of the nation's most respected long-term care planning specialists, he is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and represents the industry's leading insurance carriers.

McCann's approach is personal, transparent, and pressure-free. Clients can consult with him by phone at their convenience while he shows them his computer screen, creating a simple, convenient experience. He walks families through their options at their own pace—no office visit required.

You can start the process and get free and accurate quotes from all the top companies — plus professional recommendations — by visiting Free and Accurate LTC Insurance Quotes.

Media Availability

Matt McCann is a trusted, frequently quoted voice on aging, caregiving, and long-term care. With nearly three decades of experience, he brings clear, practical insight to conversations about how families can prepare for the financial and emotional realities of extended care.

McCann is available for interviews, expert commentary, radio, podcasts, webinars, and panel discussions. He regularly collaborates with journalists, producers, and conference organizers seeking authoritative perspectives on long-term care trends, policy developments, caregiving challenges, and the future of aging in America.

Contact McCann through his website for information.