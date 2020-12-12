Thinkers360.com Names “Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal” One of Top 50 Podcasts for Thought Leaders

Thinkers360.com, a leading site for thought leaders, selected "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal" as one of Top 50 Podcasts for thought leaders.

"The award for this podcast should go to the people who shared their terrific ideas in my podcasts – the thought leaders who make the world a better place through their speaking, coaching, and consulting services," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books and who offers book coaching, developmental editing and ghostwriting services. For more information go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com

The premise of the show is: If you're a thought leader who wants to expand your influence, or if you're an executive who wants to grow your business, you're in the right place. Welcome to our Podcast where you'll learn how successful people just like you have grown their businesses and made more money by writing books. On each episode, you'll learn all the inside secrets to help you create a powerful marketing tool that can skyrocket your business.

The subject matter experts include:

Patricia Fripp

Henry DeVries

David Newman

Rita McGrath

Tasha Eurich

Peter Montoya

Stephanie Chandler

Mary Kelly

Sam Richter

Linda Popky

Lisa Anderson

Linda Henman

Mark Hunter

Lisa Tener

Claudia Gere

Joel Comm

JoAnne Funch

Lisa Tener

Pam Harper

Phil Symsych

Nadia Bilchik

Mitchell Levy

Lisa Levy

Alexandra Watkins

John Jantsch

Tom Corson-Knowles

Mark Levy

Mari Ryan

Kaihan Krippendorf

Lee Ellis

Robin Ryan

Roger Firestien

David DeLong

Jim Palmer

Paul Ross

Mark Amtower

Kris Putnam-Walkerly

Kaihan Krippendorf

Karen Wilson-Sparks

Mark Faust

Scott Plum

Jill Lublin

Robbie Baxter

Anne Janzer

Kris Ward

Milo Shapiro

Tamara S. Raymond

Gail Hayes

Bonnie Budzowski

Todd Cherches

Melissa Davies

Nancy Juetten

Leslie Ungar

Weston Lyon

Kimberly Hobscheid

Stephanie Chandler

About Dan Janal

Dan Janal works with business owners who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition by writing a book.



As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.

Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. His latest book is "Write Your Book in a Flash." He also hosts a podcast, "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," where he interviews business owners who have written books.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.

He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.

He has interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.

He has won writing and reporting awards from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation, National Education Association-Florida Teaching Profession, and the Greater Orlando Press Club.

For more information go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com

About Thinkers360.com

Thinkers360 is an opt-in network of the world's foremost thought leaders — including academics, analysts, authors, consultants, influencers and speakers — with over 25 million followers on social media combined. We are differentiated by our unique patent-pending algorithms that measure thought leadership and authentic influence looking far beyond social media alone.