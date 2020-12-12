Thinkers360.com Names “Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal” One of Top 50 Podcasts for Thought Leaders

Thinkers360.com, a leading site for thought leaders, selected "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal" as one of Top 50 Podcasts for thought leaders.
"The award for this podcast should go to the people who shared their terrific ideas in my podcasts – the thought leaders who make the world a better place through their speaking, coaching, and consulting services," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books and who offers book coaching, developmental editing and ghostwriting services. For more information go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com
The premise of the show is: If you're a thought leader who wants to expand your influence, or if you're an executive who wants to grow your business, you're in the right place. Welcome to our Podcast where you'll learn how successful people just like you have grown their businesses and made more money by writing books. On each episode, you'll learn all the inside secrets to help you create a powerful marketing tool that can skyrocket your business.
The subject matter experts include:
Patricia Fripp
Henry DeVries
David Newman
Rita McGrath
Tasha Eurich
Peter Montoya
Stephanie Chandler
Mary Kelly
Sam Richter
Linda Popky
Lisa Anderson
Linda Henman
Mark Hunter
Claudia Gere
Joel Comm
JoAnne Funch
Lisa Tener
Pam Harper
Phil Symsych
Nadia Bilchik
Mitchell Levy
Lisa Levy
Alexandra Watkins
John Jantsch
Tom Corson-Knowles
Mark Levy
Mari Ryan
Lee Ellis
Robin Ryan
Roger Firestien
David DeLong
Jim Palmer
Paul Ross
Mark Amtower
Kris Putnam-Walkerly
Kaihan Krippendorf
Karen Wilson-Sparks
Mark Faust
Scott Plum
Jill Lublin
Robbie Baxter
Anne Janzer
Kris Ward
Milo Shapiro
Tamara S. Raymond
Gail Hayes
Bonnie Budzowski
Todd Cherches
Melissa Davies
Nancy Juetten
Leslie Ungar
Weston Lyon
Kimberly Hobscheid
About Dan Janal
Dan Janal works with business owners who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition by writing a book.
As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.
Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. His latest book is "Write Your Book in a Flash." He also hosts a podcast, "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," where he interviews business owners who have written books.
He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.
He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.
He has interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.
He has won writing and reporting awards from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation, National Education Association-Florida Teaching Profession, and the Greater Orlando Press Club.
For more information go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com
About Thinkers360.com
Thinkers360 is an opt-in network of the world's foremost thought leaders — including academics, analysts, authors, consultants, influencers and speakers — with over 25 million followers on social media combined. We are differentiated by our unique patent-pending algorithms that measure thought leadership and authentic influence looking far beyond social media alone.