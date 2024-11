From: Dr. Louis Perron - Political Consultant Zurich , None Monday, November 18, 2024

Elections with an incumbent are foremost a referendum on the incumbent. Let's remember that Joe Biden dropped out of the race because he would have almost certainly lost such a referendum. And for Harris, the economic circumstances and job approval rating of the incumbent president were simply too much to overcome. Watch the latest edition of The Campaign Doctor: Dr. Perron has been featured on C-SPAN, Newsweek, USA Today, RealClearPolitics and many others. For more information, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Louis Perron, please contact Kevin McVicker at Shirley & McVicker Public Affairs at (703) 739-5920 or kmcvicker@shirleyandmcvicker.com.