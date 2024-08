Friday, August 9, 2024

In 1928, the Democrat Nominee for President was Governor Al Smith of New York. He was known as the "Happy Warrior"; and he deserves to be remembered now as another malicious presidential campaign is starting. He lost in a landslide to Herbert Hoover because of the anti-catholic, and Ku Klux Klan forces against him. In fact, this New Yorker from the Lower East Side, who always had a cigar hanging out from the side of his mouth, never stood a chance of winning.

Now ninety-six years later there is a new Democratic "Happy Warrior" running for president. And the one word that is bouncing off the walls' concerning V.P. Harris is "Joy". But this time there is no Ku Klux Klan, but the Trumpicans (rhyming with munchkins) will do anything and everything to stop this new "Happy Warrior". But how can you stop such a smiling, laughing and "joy full" face.