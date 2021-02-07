The Top Six Things Caregivers Think but Hesitate to Say

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Golden, Colorado – February 7, 2021

Six Sayings and Questions from Caregivers That You May Never Hear

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson shares the top six sayings and questions from caregivers that you may never hear unless you are in a caregiver support group or spend time with other caregivers. The feelings of caregivers are judged by other family members and friends, making caregivers hesitant to openly share their feelings.

Caring for aging parents can be one of the best experiences in life—while also being one of the most frustrating, burdensome, and exhausting things a caregiver will willingly do. Thoughts of adult children so willingly giving of themselves to care for elderly parents may eventually change into the question, "what was I thinking," when marriages crumble, careers are stalled, and adult children face financial hardships as the result of giving up their lives to care for elderly parents.

Wilson speaks the language of caregivers and expresses their feelings in her weekly podcasts and articles on her website. Twenty years of direct care experience working with the elderly, disabled, and their family members allows Wilson to share her experiences that include humor and self-deprecation about her personal experiences to bring balance and hope into caregiving experiences. Online courses for elderly care and other helpful information for caregivers are on her website.

Here are a few of the top sayings and questions from caregivers that you may never hear or think—until you too become a caregiver.

1 - Caring for Aging Parents Can Feel Overwhelming

In this blog post, 10 Reasons Why Caring for Aging Parents Can Feel Overwhelming, Wilson takes a realistic approach to things that caregivers wished they knew but didn't before becoming a caregiver.

2 – How to Get Guardianship of a Parent?

How to Get Guardianship of a Parent is a question that adult children ask when a parent diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's may not be making good decisions. Care refusals, self-neglect, and delusional or paranoid behaviors can be exhibited by elderly parents with memory loss before a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's occurs.

Many adult children have no experience identifying the effects of memory loss on the behavior of an aging parent. This article and online course by Wilson helps adult children learn about mental incapacity, the responsibilities of adult guardianship, and the steps to take to get guardianship of a parent.

3 – I'm So Tired of Being a Caregiver

In this article Wilson answers the question of why family caregivers become exhausted. Shared are humorous real-life examples that caregivers face when working with care services that lead to caregivers saying, I'm So Tired of Being a Caregiver.

4 – Can I Refuse to Care for Elderly Parents?

A top pick from Wilson's weekly podcasts, Can I Refuse to Care for Elderly Parents, expresses the thoughts of many caregivers who carry on due to feelings of responsibility and duty. Discussed are the different care situations of millennial caregivers and children in their 70's caring for parents in their 90's.

5 – Caring for My Elderly Mother is Killing Me

Caring for My Elderly Mother is Killing Me is a top favorite in The Caring Generation® podcast series for caregivers. According to Wilson:

I felt great hesitance when creating this podcast because even though caring for my mother who passed away was stressful—I felt somewhat disrespectful (to my mother's memory) saying these words that other caregivers experience. However, in the twenty years that I spent working with caregiving families, this statement was very common. I was privileged to support many families where a mother or a father was extremely challenging—and I have great empathy for these family situations. My success in managing care for these families was in part to the fact that I had none of the years of personal baggage or negative family experience to carry forward when establishing a relationship with these elderly clients who I grew to love and understand. Their children would often say to me "I don't know how you can deal with my parent."

6 – Caregiving Ruined My Life

Caregiving Ruined My Life is the true story of many caregivers who start out innocently providing a little care and later move in with elderly parents or move elderly parents into their homes. The lives of these caregivers are often like a run-a-way train that is headed for disaster.

Marriages and careers are destroyed in addition to the health of the primary caregiver, who neglects his or her needs in favor of the care of an aging parent. By the time a caregiver looks back and realizes the effect of not setting boundaries in care situations much of the damage has been done. They are attempting to rebuild a life in spite of caring for aging parents.

Wilson releases a new podcast in The Caring Generation series every Wednesday in response to questions and concerns shared by caregivers and aging adults. The podcasts are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care: How to Get Guardianship of a Parent and Taking Care of Elderly Parents, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements is on her website at www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at 303-810-1816 or through the Contact Me page on her website.

#