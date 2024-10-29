Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > The Supply Chain Revolution: What's Inside Chapter 7? Forecasting is Always Wrong!
Text Movie Graphics
The Supply Chain Revolution: What's Inside Chapter 7? Forecasting is Always Wrong!
From:
Arthur Koch -- Management Consultant Arthur Koch -- Management Consultant
Miami, FL
Tuesday, October 29, 2024


The Supply Chain Revolution: What's Inside Chapter 7? Forecasting is Always Wrong!
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

I'm thrilled that my book, "The Supply Chain Revolution: Unlocking the Sustainable Profit Chain," is available on Amazon!

Let me share with you what you'll find in Chapter 7!

 

Forecasting is Always Wrong - Plan for Every Part

In Chapter 7, we explore the pitfalls of relying too heavily on long-range forecasting in supply chain management. I explain how forecasting is inherently flawed due to unpredictable variables, and organizations must instead focus on reducing lead times and increasing operational flexibility. By implementing efficient planning strategies and reducing complexity, businesses can significantly improve customer service, inventory velocity, and overall supply chain efficiency. The chapter advocates for a reduction in dependency on forecasting through techniques such as the 80/15/4/1 rule, which prioritizes inventory control for the most critical items.

 

The Problem with Forecasting

  • Forecasts are inherently inaccurate, especially when used for long-term planning.
  • Instead of relying on forecasts, companies should focus on reducing lead times and increasing flexibility to adapt quickly to changes.

The 80/15/4/1 Rule

  • The author emphasizes that a small percentage of items (1%) drive most of the complexity and cost in inventory management.
  • Prioritize inventory control for the most critical items (the top 1% and 4%) to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Reducing Dependency on Forecasts

  • Focus on reducing complexity, lead times, and lot sizes while improving flexibility.
  • Shorter lead times allow for more accurate predictions and reduced variability in operations.

Strategies for Operational Flexibility

  • Implement cross-training, standardization, and Kanban systems to enhance operational flexibility and responsiveness.
  • Flexibility reduces the need for large inventories, lowers costs, and improves customer service.

Real-World Example

  • The author shares a client example where reducing inventory by 47% led to improved customer service, increased sales, and significant cost savings, demonstrating the power of minimizing forecasting reliance.

If you have any questions or concerns about your operations and supply chain business strategy, please contact me by e-mail or at +1 (336) 260-9441. 

Follow me | LinkedIn | FaceBook | Twitter | YouTube | Global Business Advisors Forums | Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain Think Tank and SIG | The Idiots Guide to Supply Chain Management | Instagram

 

Art Koch's Profit Chain®

Create dramatic improvements to inventory velocity, increased customer service, and corporate profits.

Entropy Busters®

Stop letting the process manage you! Become the champion of your game plan and achieve sustainable profits.

 

The Inventory Doctor®

Assessing the health of enterprise inventory and procurement practices. 

 

Inventory Is Evil!™

Inventory delays problem resolution. Delays cost money.

Art Koch's Profit Chain®, The Inventory Doctor®, and Entropy Busters® are the registered trademarks of Arthur Koch Management Consulting, LLC.

Turning Operational Problems into ProfitsSM  is a pending trademark of Arthur Koch Management Consulting, LLC. 

© 2021 Arthur Koch Management Consulting, LLC, all rights reserved.
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Arthur Koch
Group: Arthur Koch Management Consulting Inc.
Dateline: Miami, FL United States
Direct Phone: 336-260-9441
Jump To Arthur Koch -- Management Consultant Jump To Arthur Koch -- Management Consultant
Contact Click to Contact