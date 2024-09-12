Speaker
The Supply Chain Revolution: What's Inside Ch 4?
Arthur Koch
Miami, FL
Thursday, September 12, 2024


The Supply Chain Revolution: What's Inside Ch 4?
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

What will you find in Chapter 4 of my new book, "The Supply Chain Revolution"? Here's a brief snapshot:

Swift Yet Meticulous: Rapid Assessment of Your Supply Chain

Introduction to Rapid Supply Chain Assessment

  • The critical importance of mastering rapid assessment techniques in supply chain management, similar to mastering buoyancy in scuba diving.
  • These skills are essential for identifying bottlenecks and optimizing resources.

Overview of the Supply Chain Foundation Rapid Assessment

  • The "Supply Chain Foundation Rapid Assessment" tool, components and benefits.
    • 10 key fundamental categories.
    • Allow you to slow down and observe the surroundings.
  • Adapted from a 2002 Harvard Business Review article by Eugene Goodson, titled "Read a Plant—Fast."
  • Quick, accurate, and repeatable nature assessment that involves active participation from the client.

Real-World Application: Case Study Example

  • A brief case study that illustrates how the rapid assessment has been effectively applied in a real business setting, detailing the significant improvements achieved.

Benefits of Implementing Rapid Assessment

  • Quick, accurate, and repeatable nature assessment that involves active participation from the client.
    • Radar Chart creates a Visceral reaction to results.

Call to Action: Embrace Change and Efficiency

  • Do you bounce from one problem to the next?
  • Are there blind spots to the current opportunities?
  • Is there a benchmark of the current supply chain process with a plan to correct deficiencies?

 

If you have any questions or concerns about your operations and supply chain business strategy, please contact me by e-mail or at +1 (336) 260-9441. 

Follow me | LinkedIn | FaceBook | Twitter | YouTube | Global Business Advisors Forums | Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain Think Tank and SIG | The Idiots Guide to Supply Chain Management | Instagram

 

Art Koch's Profit Chain®

Create dramatic improvements to inventory velocity, increased customer service, and corporate profits.

Entropy Busters®

Stop letting the process manage you! Become the champion of your game plan and achieve sustainable profits.

 

The Inventory Doctor®

Assessing the health of enterprise inventory and procurement practices. 

 

Inventory Is Evil!™

Inventory delays problem resolution. Delays cost money.

Art Koch's Profit Chain®, The Inventory Doctor®, and Entropy Busters® are the registered trademarks of Arthur Koch Management Consulting, LLC.

Turning Operational Problems into ProfitsSM is a pending trademark of Arthur Koch Management Consulting, LLC. 

© 2021 Arthur Koch Management Consulting, LLC, all rights reserved.
