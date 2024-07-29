Speaker
The Supply Chain Revolution: What's Inside?
Arthur Koch -- Management Consultant
Monday, July 29, 2024


Video Clip: Click to Watch

I'm thrilled that my book, "The Supply Chain Revolution: Unlocking the Sustainable Profit Chain," is now available on Amazon!

Let me share with you what's inside! 

 

Introduction to the Book and Its Unique Approach

 

The book focuses on:

  • Process integrity
  • People development
  • And leadership commitment to creating a supply chain revolution.
  • The move from cost centers to profit centers.

Chapter Outline

  • Dive Analogy – to help visualize the chapter concept
  • Key Concept
  • Dive Master Briefing – Case Study – Practical Learning
  • Dive Log – Art's additional commentary
  • Buddy Check – Questions from coach Art – Interactive learning
  • Art's Deep Dive – Key concepts and takeaways – Call to action

Art Koch's Profit Chain® Model: The backbone of the book

  • People and Process Foundation
  • Structural Framework
  • And Financial Focal Point Reading Chapters
  • Read chapters one and two first.

I recommend reading chapters three to twenty in sequence since they build upon each other. However, feel free to jump around if needed.

Dive Deep into Supply Chain Management

On the count of three, let's plunge into the journey of turning your supply chain into a sustainable profit chain.

Ready…one, two, three! Let's go!

If you have any questions or concerns about your operations and supply chain business strategy, please contact me by e-mail or at +1 (336) 260-9441. 

