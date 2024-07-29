The Supply Chain Revolution: What's Inside?

I'm thrilled that my book, "The Supply Chain Revolution: Unlocking the Sustainable Profit Chain," is now available on Amazon!



Let me share with you what's inside!

Introduction to the Book and Its Unique Approach

The Supply Chain Revolution: Unlocking the Sustainable Profit Chain





The book focuses on:

Process integrity

People development

And leadership commitment to creating a supply chain revolution.

The move from cost centers to profit centers.

Chapter Outline

Dive Analogy – to help visualize the chapter concept

Key Concept

Dive Master Briefing – Case Study – Practical Learning

Dive Log – Art's additional commentary

Buddy Check – Questions from coach Art – Interactive learning

Art's Deep Dive – Key concepts and takeaways – Call to action

Art Koch's Profit Chain® Model: The backbone of the book

People and Process Foundation

Structural Framework

And Financial Focal Point Reading Chapters

Read chapters one and two first.

I recommend reading chapters three to twenty in sequence since they build upon each other. However, feel free to jump around if needed.

Dive Deep into Supply Chain Management

On the count of three, let's plunge into the journey of turning your supply chain into a sustainable profit chain.



Ready…one, two, three! Let's go!