The Sin of Silence by Iran Expert

Thursday, September 30, 2021

THE SIN OF SILENCE

"All that is necessary for evil to prevail is for good to do nothing."

-- Edmond Burke

The Iranian American communities painfully acknowledge the cost of silence. They deem:

· WHEN Iranian citizens for centuries allowed Arab Shi'a clerics to degrade them in countless ways, Iranians allowed the degradation.

· WHEN Iranians were perpetually deceived, dominated, and punished, Iranians allowed the perpetual punishment.

· WHEN Iranians allowed themselves to become an easy target for play-actor, cloaked in holy cloth, Iranians allowed the systematic destruction of their society, their nation.

· WHEN Christians and Jews who were solid citizens of Iran centuries before the advent of Arab Islam were designated by the Arab clergy as "Najis" dirty, untouchables, Iranians allowed the designation.

The Koran says, "O ye who believe! Take not the Jews and Christians for friends. They are friends one to another, he among you who takes them for friends is one of them. Lo, Allah guides not wrongdoing folks" Koran Chapter 51. Elsewhere the Koran says, "We gave separate commends for each race, had Allah wanted all as one community, Allah would have done so" (Koran chapter 48).

The Christians and the Jews carried the spirit of modernity, reform, progressive mind, which unsettles Iran's Arab Shi'a ayatollahs with their antiquated Arab Islam.

Christians and Jews were instrumental in all changes toward modernity and industrialization. Iran's first modern medical facilities, pharmacies, industries, theaters, movies, and almost all current conveniences were often introduced or made by non-Muslim Iranians.

Iranians resolutely believe, if there is one single plague that most afflicted a nation, it is the seventh-century Arab's intrusion into the land of Persia, and the introduction of Arab Islam by infuriating Arab raiders, a minority not only lives off the others but also controls the others.

UNFORTUNATELY, some of the current American leadership chumming up to the same Islamist the Shari'a, Taqiyah (permissible lie in Koran), and other misleading Shi'a canons used in the seizure of power from the semi-Democratic government of the Shah by Iran's Arab Taliban in the 1979 epoch that allows no freedom.

When most secular Iranians fled the barbarous Islamic regime to America, they never expected that their great new host nation would soon become the focal point of the battle between truth and deception, duplicity, and honesty, transparency as revealing, covert, and misleading all of which the Democratic leadership is involved and accused of.

"The fault is not in our stars, but ourselves, that we are underlings."

--Shakespeare

GEORGE H. HASSANZADEH born and raised as a Shi'a Muslim in Iran is the author of 'Iran: Harsh Arm of Islam' and the upcoming book 'First Comes the Mosque.' Hassanzadeh is recognized as an expert in Islam, Shi'a, Shari'a, and the infallible Arab Shiite clerics forcing medieval rule and a system of mind control in the 21st century.

George H. Hassanzadeh is a U.S. Army Veteran and lives in California, U.S.A