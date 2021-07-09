The Shank of Summer edition - Dale Irvin's Friday Funnies

Friday, July 9, 2021

We are in the shank of summer, and while that may not be the right word it means that gardening is starting to pay off. I harvested my first tomatoes this week because my neighbor wasn't home at the time, and they were delicious.

Unlike last year, people are going on vacations again, and more people on airplanes means more problems with troublesome passengers. Every day I read stories about passengers who refuse to wear masks, leading to scuffles with other passengers and flight crews. For those poor misguided people I say, "Hey, bunghole, if you don't want to wear a mask, take the bus."

I am planning a green vacation this year. I will be pitching a tent on the golf course, right on the green. I'll only stay one night and will be gone the next morning. Then I'll move on to the next golf course. Follow my blog at #One Hole At A Time.

While I line up golf courses for my vacation, enjoy the Friday Funnies.

SWING BABY

Lincolnshire, England is a small town on the North Sea that hosted a big event last week. They were the home of "Swingathon." This festival has nothing to do with playground equipment but rather a gathering of 400 swingers. At a cost of 200 pounds per ticket (approx. $275) the swingers did what swingers do. They enjoyed naked singers, naked hot tubs, BDSM seminars, a mobile dungeon and an adult bouncy house. They also awarded the coveted Mr. & Mrs. Swingathon 2021, and one can only imagine what that trophy looks like.

The problem with this gathering was that local residents were furious that the village's peace and quiet was destroyed by "the screaming and moaning" coming from the fest. The organizers apologized and said that for next year's Swingathon they will pass out free ear plugs to the town.

DUMBASS OF THE WEEK

Worcester, Mass is the home of this week's DOTW. Johanna Gardell is a 38-year-old woman who stole a truck, was stopped by police, sped away from them, and hit three more cars as she drove. She drove recklessly at a high speed and the police pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

Johanna thought she lost the police so she then paused her getaway long enough to pull into a McDonald's drive thru. Before she could get her order, police surrounded her car and arrested her for several felonies. Sorry you didn't get your McNuggets Johanna, but congratulations on being our Dumbass Of The Week.

YIKES!!!

In Graz, Austria, a 65-year-old man was starting his day with a good constitutional, but when he sat down on the toilet, he felt a pinch on his Vienna sausage. He jumped up and looked in the bowl to find a 5 foot albino reticulated python looking back at him.

The non-venomous snake was owned by the man's neighbor and apparently escaped and slithered through the drains to wind up in his commode. Police were called, animal experts removed the python and returned it to his neighbor. The man refused medical treatment stating that he was hoping to put the swelling to good use.